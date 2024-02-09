Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from February 12 to 16, 2024

There will be a rollercoaster of feelings as Salem's story unravels in the upcoming week of Days of Our Lives episodes, starting on February 12 to 16, 2024. It will include intense drama, hidden truths, and a thrilling ride filled with love, betrayal, and redemption.

Tripp's frantic race against time to save a life presents new challenges. The aftermath of a massive fire that engulfed the Horton home also brought surprising turns. Every day holds something unexpected. Amid all the craziness, relationships get tested.

Unexpected alliances form and drama takes over Days of Our Lives for a week. Old buddies have to deal with the consequences of their actions. New friendships are blossoming. The truth hangs over everyone's head, waiting to shatter their illusions.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of February 12 to 16, 2024

Monday, February 12: A day of trials

The week starts with a lot of tension. Using all his medical skills, Tripp races against the clock to save a life. At the same time, Ava and Stefan have to deal with Rafe's nosy questions about what happened with Harris.

Paulina's self-blame puts a damper on Chanel and Johnny's wedding day. She brings up old, unresolved issues. The aftermath of October's disastrous teaser still lingers. A huge fire destroys the Horton home, leaving a big mess behind.

Tuesday, February 13: Amidst chaos

Suzanne Rogers plays Maggie Horton (Images via Jean-Paul Aussenard and Peacock)

In the chaos after the fire, Maggie reaches out to help the people who lost their homes, comforting Doug, Julie, Chad, and his kids. When Wendy shares some disturbing information about Ava with Rafe and Jada, things get tense.

Xander's sudden arrival back home comes with surprises that no one saw coming. Ava and Stefan have now to handle Clyde's creepy threats on Days of Our Lives.

Wednesday, February 14: Valentine's Day revelations

Valentine's Day in Salem is filled with excitement. Theresa is crossing her fingers for a proposal from Alex. However, it is also filled with nerves. John and Marlena are enjoying the comfort of their long-lasting love.

Kayla and Steve discuss their good times together while Paulina gets ready for a surprise revelation that Johnny and Chanel are about to let her know.

Thursday, February 15: Truth gets unveiled

Billy Flynn plays Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives (Image via IMDb)

Brady's hangout with Rachel takes a crazy turn. He gets caught up in a fiery argument with Kristen. Chad tells Everett about the fire that occurred at the Horton home.

Meanwhile, Stephanie arranges a meeting between Rafe and Jada. Additionally, she invites her boyfriend. Separately, Xander encounters a harsh truth about his relationship with Sarah.

Friday, February 16: Endings and beginnings

Theresa wants Alex to commit to their relationship, and it's becoming a significant problem. Leo ruins family time for Sloan, Eric, and Jude with his unexpected appearance. EJ does something amazing that leaves Nicole in awe.

The fundraising event on Days of Our Lives didn't go as planned for Wendy and Tripp. Unfortunately, Stephanie's double-date plans also turned out to be a disaster.

Final thoughts

During the intense week of Days of Our Lives, the people of Salem face their fair share of trials and tribulations. Fans need to get ready for some gripping drama and heart-stopping moments that will have them hooked until the very last scene. Join the residents of Salem as they navigate through love, loss, and the search for truth.

Tune in to NBC or stream online on the Peacock App to immerse yourself in the world of Days of Our Lives.

