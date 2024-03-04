Dimitri Van den Bergh net worth: Career explored as UK Open Darts champion beats world's Number 1 Luke Humphries

Dimitri Van den Bergh, the professional Belgian darts player, secured a victory for himself in the UK Open of 2024 on Sunday, March 3, by defeating the current world number 1 dart player – Luke Humphries – in the deciding leg. The 29-year-old player did not trail at any point in the final, taking the decider with his first dart at double top, BBC Sport reported.

Having beat Australia’s Damon Heta by 11-6 in his semi-final, Dimitri Van den Bergh faced England’s Luke Humphries in the finals, against whom the player won by 11-10, bagging the winning prize of £110,000 in doing so. His total net worth is estimated to be between $3-5million.

In a conversation with ITV4, Dimitri Van den Bergh shared how he had to “take several seconds” to compose himself before his next throw. He further said:

“There was a moment when I was 10-8 up and I was like ‘I’m one leg away, I can win this’ and I lost it. I just lost it. I lost all of my guts, but all of a sudden it turned around.”

This is Dimitri Van den Bergh’s second major win in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) events, making him the current number 7 in the world. His first major win was as the 2020 World Matchplay champion, but due to the ongoing pandemic at the time, it was not witnessed live by a crowd, unlike his most recent victory in the UK Open.

Dimitri Van den Bergh's career explored

Expand Tweet

Dimitri Van de Vergh was born on July 8, 1994, in Antwerp, Belgium, and started playing darts in his early teenage years. In 2013, the 19-year-old won his first-ever title in darts as he competed against Billy Longshaw in the British Teenage Open (BTO) and defeated him by 3-0.

Following his first victory, Dimitri Van den Bergh enrolled himself in Q-School to earn a PDC tour card. While he couldn’t win the tour card, he was granted a PDPA Associate Member status for his performance, allowing him entry into the UK Open and European tour qualifiers.

Between 2016 and 2023, Dimitri Van den Bergh participated a total number of eight times, out of which he landed in the semi-finals and the quarter-finals two times each. Van den Bergh has competed in the PDC major finals four times (including his 2024 victory), winning two titles and two runners-up, respectively.

In the PDC World Series finals, Van den Bergh has also bagged two victories, both in 2022. He won the title of “Nordic Darts Master” against Scotland’s Gary Anderson by 11-5, and the title of “Dutch Darts Master” against the Netherlands’ Birk van Duijvenbode by 8-2.

Expand Tweet

When asked about his victory by Sky Sports, Dimitri Van den Bergh dedicated his victory in the UK Open to his late grandfather. He further said:

“My granddad died two years ago and this is my first major win since. This is gold and it’s for him. You win some, you lose some, you have got to dig deep and keep trying.”

Following Van den Bergh’s victory, Luke Humphries will be seen competing against the Welsh player, Gerwyn Price, at the Premier League’s quarter-finals on Thursday, March 7. Luke Littler will also be playing against Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals.