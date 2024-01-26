Doni Nahmias's "The Ollie" sneaker: Everything we know so far

The California-based designer Doni Nahmias showcased his fresh collection in the Paris Menswear Fashion Week. In this collection, Doni unveiled his second sneaker, Ollie, mirroring the skate sneakers.

The Five-O, the brand's existing sneaker, will be joined by a new one. The designer shared that the latest sneaker featured a lightweight material with an infusion of more creative prowess and effort of the designer.

With three colorways, the sneaker will come with an exaggerated sole. Though the designer shared his perception and inspiration regarding this sneaker and the Fall-Winter collection, he was not very transparent about the launch date and price.

The second sneaker from Dani Nahmias will be available in three colors

Doni Nahmias, a California-based designer, has shared a glimpse of his second sneaker, named The Ollie sneaker. The designer shared a glimpse of his Fall/ Winter collection at Paris Fashion Week.

The fresh kick from the designer is a low-top model, taking inspiration from the skate sneakers. Doni Nahmias shared that this particular sneaker reflects the convergence of California's water and mountainous ranges. The designer has been working on its lightweight material to create a unique piece over the years. He intended to bring an array of footwear in the future.

To the Footwear News, the sneaker designer said:

"I wanted to develop a shoe that was lighter than our debut model, the Five-O. I’ve been working on this mold for over a year now, and I’m excited how they came out. Now that this sole mold exists, it will serve as the foundation for many innovative designs to come. I want to start exploring more silhouettes going forward."

The sneaker boasts an exaggerated sole, mirroring the skate sneakers, while its upper features visible stitches and lace closure. With the pull tab at the heel section, the branding has been done at the insole and tongue. The Ollie sneaker will come in three colorways: black, sky blue, and white.

The eponymous brand of Doni Nahmias is a menswear brand that garners an assortment of luxury wear infused with cool technology and the creative prowess of the designer. On the website, the brand states:

"NAHMIAS IS AN EMERGING LUXURY MENSWEAR BRAND FROM LOS ANGELES, ELEVATING AN AUTHENTIC CALIFORNIAN AESTHETIC. INSPIRED BY FOUNDER AND CREATIVE DIRECTOR DONI NAHMIAS’ HOMETOWN OF SUMMERLAND, CALIFORNIA, NAHMIAS HAS FORGED A SIGNATURE AESTHETIC: A HIGH-GRADE YET INFORMAL MIX OF SKATE, BASKETBALL, SURF, AND HIP-HOP CODES MELDED INTO AN ASCENDANT READY-TO-WEAR LABEL. A MODERN CALIFORNICATION."

It continues:

"OVER THE YEARS, NAHMIAS HAS RELEASED MULTIPLE READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTIONS AND RUNWAY SHOWS AND COLLABORATED ON SPECIAL PROJECTS WITH ICONIC RETAILERS SUCH AS MAXFIELD, HARRODS, PATRON OF THE NEW, THE WEBSTER, AND SELFRIDGES. THE BRAND HAS BEEN FEATURED IN MAJOR PRESS OUTLETS SUCH AS VOGUE, WWD, COMPLEX, AND ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE AND IS WORN BY INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE ACROSS THE GLOBE."

More details on Doni Nahmias's The Ollie sneaker

Doni Nahmias has been recently featured in Forbes, and the designer shared his gratitude through Instagram for how much he has worked to gain it. The designer wrote that beginning from scratch with minuscule runways to recognition by renowned presses, the brand has come a long while the journey has just begun.

In Paris Menswear Fashion Week, Doni Nahmias concluded the show with a collaboration with revered rapper Kodak Black. Nahmias has exhibited several collections that inspire Hope Ranch from Santa Barbara in the fall-winter collection.

Doni thought of naming the collection 'Summerland Ranch,' and he will introduce the sneaker through this collection. However, the designer has not shared any further information regarding its release date and price.

