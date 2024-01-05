Every New Balance footwear releasing in January 2024

New Balance, a prominent brand headquartered in Boston, is set to unveil its latest creative endeavors this year, presenting a diverse array of sneakers. Renowned for its focus on sneakers, the brand has firmly established its position in the sneaker industry with its unique collections.

New Balance caters to various athletic needs and showcases a lifestyle section featuring comfortable yet stylish shoes that make a bold statement in street fashion. This year, the brand garners an array of sneakers from its different lineups throughout the year.

The brand began the year with one of the most anticipated sneakers, the "Lunar New Year" collection. Starting from the first day of the year, the colorways will be released throughout the month. Also, NB 1906 R will come in a fresh makeover, exuding the metallic allure.

Here are some upcoming launches of NB in January 2024.

New Balance piles up some metallic sneakers for January 2024

1) New Balance 1906R " Silver Metallic"

New Balance 1906R " Silver Metallic" Pack ( Image via Sneaker News)

Two fresh colorways from the brand are slated to be released in January 2024, dressed in silver color schemes. The 1906 R "Silver Metalic" pack touts the metallic fashion trends on the running sneakers, showcasing immense detailing on the shoes.

The lighter shade is dressed in cream white mesh base where the silver layering cascades. The white shade midsole ensures comfort with Acteva Lite sole infusion. The darker colorway comes with different detailing.

New Balance 1906R " Silver Metallic" Pack ( Image via Sneaker News)

On the other colorways, the sneaker boasts a dark silver base and glossy silver overlay. The detailing on the midsole enhances the junky appeal. The N logo has been adorned with little tweaks, exuding the overall outlook.

2) Snow Peak X Tokyo Design Studio X New Balance

The sneaker mogul New Balance teamed up with Tokyo Design Studio and Snow Peak, launching new footwear for winter. The collaboration brings a boot with a dual upper, an essential element in winter wardrobe.

The footwear is structured in a booty design with a white upper. With the black sturdy sole system, featuring rubber, the boot conveys the previous collection of Snow Peak.

The detachable white upper boasts eVant material, ensuring breathability and protecting from moisture. On the other hand, the interior boot features a Cordura nylon upper, offering water-repellent facilities with Primaloft insulation.

The footwear will be launched on January 5 and will be priced at $300.

3) New Balance 610 " Lunar New Year" Pack

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, NB will unveil a fresh iteration of 610 in two colorways - jade green and navy. NB 610 is renowned for trail shoes and these fresh makeovers on this model showcase the festive vibe of the new year.

The sneaker features a mesh upper along with a detailed work of suede layering, offering a luxe luster. The outsole, infused with NDurence rubber, ensures better traction, while the EVA midsole takes care of comfort.

The two sneaker colorways - "earthy green" and "navy" will be released on January 5 with a price point of $140.

4) New Balance WRPD Runner “Lunar New Year

Another January launch from the brand is WRPD Runner, wrapped in a Lunar New Year theme. The sneaker adopts minimalistic aesthetics with a polished upper. The sneaker boasts a mesh upper in graphite black, while the nubuck overlay showcases the divergence in the brand's innovation.

Also, the fuel foam midsole and knitted tongue elevate comfort. As per sources like Sneaker Bar Detroit, this shoe is slated to be released in January 2024 with a price tag of $150.

Throughout the month, the brand will continue to launch several sneakers from different lineup. According to several sources like Sneaker News, the brand will release the Party Pack from the 550 model, embracing patent leather in a quirky accent. Sneakerheads can anticipate the 550 AS " Reimagined" series this year, filling the year with an abundance of cool sneakers.