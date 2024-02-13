Feid’s FerxxoCalipsis U.S Tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Feid's FerxxoCalipsis U.S Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 24, 2024, to July 6, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States as well as a couple of shows in Canada. The tour is in celebration of the singer's musical journey as a whole and is being produced by Live Nation.
The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Sacramento, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Miami, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on February 12, 2024:
Presale for the tour will be available from February 13, 2024, at 10:00 am CST. Interested patrons must register at Feid's official website as a member to gain access to said presale.
Live Nation presale will be available from February 14, 2024, at 10:00 am CST and can be accessed with the code ENERGY by website users and with the code COVERT by mobile app users. There will also be a Ticketmaster presale on the same day.
General tickets will be available from February 15, 2024, at 10:00 am CST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.
Feid's FerxxoCalipsis U.S Tour 2024 dates and venues
Feid's upcoming Live Nation produced tour will be his first tour of 2024 and second major tour in the US, with the singer having previously performed across the country in 2023 as part of a 20-date tour.
The current list of dates and venues for Feid's FerxxoCalipsis U.S Tour 2024 is given below:
- April 24, 2024 — Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- April 27, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum
- May 1, 2024 — San Jose, California at SAP Center
- May 3, 2024 — Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena
- May 4, 2024 — San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena
- May 10, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob ULTRA Arena
- May 11, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- May 15, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- May 18, 2024 — Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- May 19, 2024 — Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
- May 22, 2024 — Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena
- May 24, 2024 — Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- May 25, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- May 27, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- May 30, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- June 1, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
- June 2, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- June 6, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- June 7, 2024 — Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- June 9, 2024 — Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center
- June 13, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- June 16, 2024 — New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden
- June 20, 2024 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- June 21, 2024 — Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum
- June 23, 2024 — Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena
- June 28, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Kia Center
- July 6, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium
Feid will announce more dates soon for his upcoming tour and is also set to release new music in the coming days. The singer's last album was in 2023 when he released Mor, No Le Temas a la Oscuridad, which peaked at number 31 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
