Feid’s FerxxoCalipsis U.S Tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Feid's FerxxoCalipsis U.S Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 24, 2024, to July 6, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States as well as a couple of shows in Canada. The tour is in celebration of the singer's musical journey as a whole and is being produced by Live Nation.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Sacramento, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Miami, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on February 12, 2024:

Presale for the tour will be available from February 13, 2024, at 10:00 am CST. Interested patrons must register at Feid's official website as a member to gain access to said presale.

Live Nation presale will be available from February 14, 2024, at 10:00 am CST and can be accessed with the code ENERGY by website users and with the code COVERT by mobile app users. There will also be a Ticketmaster presale on the same day.

General tickets will be available from February 15, 2024, at 10:00 am CST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Feid's FerxxoCalipsis U.S Tour 2024 dates and venues

Feid's upcoming Live Nation produced tour will be his first tour of 2024 and second major tour in the US, with the singer having previously performed across the country in 2023 as part of a 20-date tour.

The current list of dates and venues for Feid's FerxxoCalipsis U.S Tour 2024 is given below:

April 24, 2024 — Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

April 27, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

May 1, 2024 — San Jose, California at SAP Center

May 3, 2024 — Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena

May 4, 2024 — San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

May 10, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob ULTRA Arena

May 11, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

May 15, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

May 18, 2024 — Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

May 19, 2024 — Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

May 22, 2024 — Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena

May 24, 2024 — Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

May 25, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center

May 27, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

May 30, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center

June 1, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

June 2, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

June 6, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

June 7, 2024 — Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

June 9, 2024 — Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center

June 13, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

June 16, 2024 — New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

June 20, 2024 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

June 21, 2024 — Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum

June 23, 2024 — Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena

June 28, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

July 6, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium

Feid will announce more dates soon for his upcoming tour and is also set to release new music in the coming days. The singer's last album was in 2023 when he released Mor, No Le Temas a la Oscuridad, which peaked at number 31 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

