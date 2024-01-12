G-Eazy India tour 2024: Tickets, prices, dates, cities, & all you need to know

G-Eazy India tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from February 10, 2024 to February 15, 2024 in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The tour is being co-presented by Book My Show and Rupay and will be the singer's debut performance in India.

The new tour was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the singer on January 11, 2024:

Tickets for the tour are currently available from BookMyShow website. Tickets are priced at an average of ₹1250 exclusive of processing fees. Ticket prices are subject to conversion rates as well.

G-Eazy India tour 2024 dates and cities

G-Eazy's India debut is being produced by the Sunburn Music Festival and the festival's CEO Karan Singh stated in a press statement on January 11, 2024:

“Sunburn has always been committed to hosting the top tier talent of the music industry on Indian shores and the G-Eazy India Tour will further cement the brand’s pioneering position within the live events industry of India."

The CEO continued:

"G-Eazy has established himself as a staple in the touring and music world and we are ecstatic to be a part of this historic moment. Get ready for a groundbreaking tour that will set a new milestone within the hip-hop events industry of India!”

The singer also elaborated on his upcoming tour in the country, stating:

“Namaste India! I’m beyond excited to bring my music to the incredible fans in a place that I’ve heard so many amazing stories about. This marks my first-ever tour in the country, and I can’t wait to experience the energy and enthusiasm that Indian audiences are known for. Get ready for an unforgettable night – we’re going to make history together.”

The full list of dates and venues for the G-Eazy India tour 2024 is given below:

February 10, 2024 - Bengaluru, India at TBA

February 11, 2024 - NCR Delhi, India at TBA

February 15, 2024 - Mumbai, India at TBA

More on G-Eazy and his music career

Gerald Earl Gillum famously known as G-Eazy was born on May 24, 1989, in Oakland, California. The musician started his career as a record producer while attending Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The singer had his first chart breakthrough with his second studio album, Must Be Nice, which was released on September 26, 2012. The album peaked at number 33 on the Top R&B/ Hip-Hop Albums chart.

The singer subsequently released his third studio album, These Things Happen, on June 23, 2014. The album, his major label debut, was released under BPG, RVG and RCA, and was a major success, peaking at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 15 on the Canadian album chart. The album attained a platinum and gold certification in the US and Canada respectively.

When It's Dark Out, the singer's fourth studio album, was released on December 4, 2015. The multi-platinum certified album, his most successful to date, peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 8 on the Canadian album chart.

The singer released his fifth studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, on December 15, 2017. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 4 on the Canadian album chart respectively.

The singer's most recent album, These Things Happen Too, was released on September 24, 2021. The gold-certified album peaked at number 15 on the Canadian album chart.