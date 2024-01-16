Gaz Coombes UK tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Gaz Coombes UK Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 14, 2024, to March 24, 2024, in venues across mainland UK. The tour will be the singer's first tour this year, with him having previously across the UK, both solo and with the Ralfe band as well as performing at the Rock the Seine 2023 festival.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Southhampton, Hebden, Norwich, and Manchester, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on January 16, 2024.

Tickets for the tour will be available from January 19, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets will be available for purchase from the official website of the singer.

Gaz Coombes UK tour 2024 dates

Gaz Coombes is bringing his music to the UK once more, starting his first tour of the year. The singer will precede the tour with a single show at the Route Du Rock, Collection Hiver 2024 in Saint-Malo, France, on March 1, 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Gaz Coombes UK Tour 2024 is given below:

March 14, 2024 – Southampton, United Kingdom at Papillion

March 15, 2024 – Exeter, United Kingdom at Phoenix

March 16, 2024 – Cambridge, United Kingdom at Mash

March 17, 2024 – St. Albans, United Kingdom at The Horn

March 21, 2024 – Hebden Bridge, United Kingdom at Trades Club

March 22, 2024 – Wrexham, United Kingdom at The Rockin’ Chair

March 24, 2024 – ­Manchester, United Kingdom at Band on the Wall

April 2, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom at O2 Academy Newcastle

April 3, 2024 – Glasgow(Scotland), United Kingdom at Barrowland Ballroom

April 5, 2024 – Leeds, United Kingdom at O2 Academy Leeds

April 6, 2024 – Liverpool, United Kingdom at Liverpool Olympia

April 7, 2024 – Wolverhampton, United Kingdom at The Civic at the Halls

April 9, 2024 – Cardiff, United Kingdom at Cardiff University

April 10, 2024 – Bristol, United Kingdom at O2 Academy Bristol

April 12, 2024 – London, United Kingdom at Eventim Apollo

April 13, 2024 – Brighton City, United Kingdom at Brighton City Dome

April 14, 2024 – Nottingham, United Kingdom at Rock City

More about Gaz Coombes and his music career

Gaz Coombes was born on March 8, 1976, and started his music career with the band The Jennifers, which disbanded without much success in 1992. This was subsequently followed by the singer's second and last band stint as the vocalist for the band Supergrass.

Supergrass released their debut studio album, I Should Coco, on May 15, 1995. The platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart as well as at number 20 on the Kiwi album chart.

The band's second album, In It for the Money, was released on April 21, 1997. The platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart and at number 7 on the Kiwi album chart.

The band experienced their last major record success with their eponymously titled third studio album, Supergrass, on September 20, 1999. The platinum certified album peaked at number 3 on the UK record chart and at number 4 on the Norwegian album chart.

After he went solo, Gaz Coombes experienced his largest success with his latest studio album, Turn the Car Around, which was released on January 13, 2023. The album peaked at number 6 on the UK album chart.