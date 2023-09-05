Simple Minds UK and Ireland tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Scottish band Simple Minds has excited their fans by announcing the UK and Ireland tour leg of their eagerly awaited Global Tour 2024. This announcement also comes ahead of Simple Minds' recent successful 40 Years of Hits Tour in 2023, a celebration of their incredible musical journey spanning four decades.

The forthcoming UK and Ireland tour promises to be their most extensive since 1985, offering fans a unique opportunity to experience their timeless hits live on stage.

The lead singer of the band, Jim Kerr, shared a statement on the announcement of the tour:

“Concerts are the life blood of Simple Minds, it’s where we and our audience come alive and energised through music. Four decades on from when we first set out, this global tour will demonstrate that Simple Minds are still alive and kicking!”

A fan presale will be starting September 6 at 9 am local time for those who register for the band's mailing list on their official website before the presale dates.

Tickets for the general sale will go on sale on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 9 am BST via Ticketmaster. Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

Simple Minds' UK and Ireland tour will begin in Leeds and end in Glasglow

Simple Minds will kick off the tour with their Leeds concert, scheduled for March 15, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a concert in Glasgow on March 29, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

March 15, 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

March 16, 2024 – Manchester, AO Arena

March 18, 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena

March 19, 2024 – Belfast, SSE Arena

March 21, 2024 – London, The O2 Arena

March 23, 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

March 24, 2024 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

March 26, 2024 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

March 27, 2024 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

March 29, 2024 – Glasgow, The OVO Hydro

Simple Minds is a Scottish rock band formed in Glasgow in 1977

Simple Minds, the iconic Scottish band, has left an indelible mark on the music world with their evolution from post-punk pioneers to global pop sensations. Their journey began in the late '70s, and they've since achieved chart-topping success in the UK with their albums.

While the band enjoyed widespread acclaim in the UK, Europe, and Oceania, it wasn't until their hit song Don't You (Forget About Me) from the movie The Breakfast Club that they broke into the US market.

This track, along with the anthemic Alive and Kicking, remains some of their most recognized work in the United States. Throughout the '80s, they continued to be a major force in the UK music scene.

After their 1989 album, Street Fighting Years, and some lineup changes, their popularity waned slightly. Yet, the core duo of Jim Kerr (vocals) and Charlie Burchill (guitar) has remained constant since the band's inception, maintaining their creative partnership for decades.

They emerged from a Glasgow punk band called Johnny and the Self-Abusers, featuring Kerr, Burchill, and drummer Brian McGee. They adopted the name Simple Minds in 1978 and soon signed a contract with Arista imprint Zoom Records.

The breakthrough moment came with Sparkle in the Rain in 1984, making them UK chart-toppers and further establishing their prominence. However, it was Don't You (Forget About Me) that skyrocketed their international fame.

Despite ups and downs, including lineup changes and a temporary hiatus, they continued to create music, and their 2022 album Direction of the Heart demonstrated their enduring creativity.