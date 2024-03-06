Ghosts season 3 episode 3 recap: Eric is exposed, and a marriage is planned

Ghosts season 3 episode 3 arrived on the channel on February 29, 2024, with a secret revelation and some lessons to be learnt for the ghosts of Woodstone Mansion. The third episode of the season arrives after Sasappis and Jay’s controversial interaction and resulting friendship.

On one hand, Jay cannot see the ghosts, while on the other, Sass can enter the dreams of humans and tries to manipulate Jay in his dreams. After being found out, Sass apologized and forged a loyal friendship with Jay, still interacting through dreams.

Ghosts season 3 episode 3 saw the Arondekar couple planning for the Halloween celebration, which is around the corner. This episode of Ghosts season 3 presented more unique situations to add to the fun quotient the show is known for.

The season premiered on February 15, 2024, with the news of Flower’s departure to the afterlife. However, a reference to the beloved character was used in Ghosts season 3 episode 3 in a vital turn of events.

The episode shows two guest characters - Jay’s sister Bela and her partner Eri, while Hetty handed out key life advice to Isaac and Nigel.

Eric claims to see and hear spirits in Ghosts season 3 episode 3

Two important storyline threads make up this episode titled He Sees Dead People. On one side of Ghosts season 3 episode 3 are the activities of the humans, Jay and Sam joined by Bela and Eric, and on the other, are the spirits discussing a serious issue of choices in life.

Bela and Eric visit Jay and Sam

While Sam is away attending a bachelorette party, Bela visits her brother, Jay, with Eric in Ghosts season 3 episode 3.

Bela expresses delight as she informs Jay about Eric’s ability to see ghosts after his near-death experience the previous Christmas, but Jay realizes that Eric is claiming wrong things.

When Sam returns, Eric confesses to both of them that he's lying about seeing ghosts only to make Bela happy. He plans to fake another fall and pretend to have lost the ability to see ghosts in an attempt to bring things back to normal.

Eric lets the cat out of the bag by mistake

Sam and Jay collaborate through all issues. (Image via Instagram)

Before executing his plan to fall down the stairs, Eric inadvertently claims to pass through Flower. However, Jay had told Bela about Flower moving on to the afterlife. As such, Bela knows that Flower is not in Woodstone Mansion.

Eric’s claim exposes his lies in front of Bela, leaving her angry and feeling deceived. Both Sam and Jay persuade Bela to forgive Eric and give him another chance. They convince her that Bela and Eric make a great pair together.

Isaac and Nigel plan a wedding

Isaac and Nigel are planning their wedding. Hetty gets them together to discuss their financial provisions, as Sam has allowed Isaac to spend book money as per his decision. The two start arguing as the question of prenuptial turns up.

As they disagree over finances, they wonder about the future of their relationship. As Ghosts season 3 episode 3 shows, Sasappis, the dream-enterer, tries to drop a calm word within the disagreement.

Hetty reveals her past

Isaac is worked up about finances (Image via Instagram)

Hetty opens up about her past in Ghosts season 3 episode 3, while Isaac and Nigel have a conflict.

She reveals having been in love with an artist in her youth, but the artist was not as wealthy as her family was. Moreover, Hetty’s father was unhappy about a painting where Hetty’s ankles were exposed.

As such, Samuel, Hetty’s father, forbade her from marrying the artist who painted her with her ankles visible. When Samuel threatened to cut her off from the family inheritance, Hetty chose money over love.

With that example from her past, she encourages the two soldiers to marry for love and not for money.

What is expected in the next episode?

Ghosts season 3 episode 3 will lead to the next episode titled Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave. In the upcoming episode, Jay and Sam are expected to entertain guests during the Halloween celebration. Unexpectedly, Pete’s former wife will turn up during the Halloween party.

In another thread, the ghosts plan a séance, an idea Trevor had suggested some time back. The spirits, who are missing Flower, hope to bring her back through this ritual. Whether they are successful or unintentionally invite other spirits remains to be seen, though.

Look out for Ghosts season 3 episode 4 to be aired on CBS on March 7, 2024. It will arrive on Paramount Plus the day after, March 8, 2024, for streaming.