Goldwin x Dylan Bowman Trail-running Capsule Collection: Everything you need to know

The Goldwin x Dylan Bowman Trail-running Capsule Collection marks a significant moment in athletic wear. Goldwin, a brand known for its technical prowess, has joined forces with Dylan Bowman. Together, they aim to redefine trail-running gear. This collaboration brings Goldwin's technical innovation and Bowman's seasoned insights to the forefront.

Bowman, an American athlete celebrated for his endurance and victories, brings a unique perspective to this collection. His experiences have influenced a line of equipment that emphasizes comfort and performance. In contrast, Goldwin has a long history of establishing fashion trends in technical clothing. They prioritize quality in their products, making this collaboration a perfect match.

The collection, which included apparel and accessories made for trail runners, was revealed as part of Goldwin's SS24 portfolio. Released in the spring of 2024, the pieces are priced commensurate with their quality and inventiveness.

Every piece in the collection is designed to improve running and free athletes up to concentrate on their form and the surrounding environment. The price of the Pertex Shieldair A/L Jacket starts at $384, while stretch run shorts are available at $145. A full-length pant from Pertex Shieldair costs $295.

Goldwin x Dylan Bowman Trail-running Capsule Collection in details

Goldwin x Dylan Bowman Trail-running Capsule Collection (Image via Goldwin Global)

The Goldwin x Dylan Bowman Trail-running Capsule Collection is designed with the athlete in mind. Each piece reflects a deep understanding of the needs of trail runners. The collection includes various items catering to different aspects of the trail-running experience.

Ultra-lightweight Vest

Goldwin x Dylan Bowman Trail-running Capsule Collection (Image via Goldwin Global)

The black vest is a highlight of the collection. Made from ultra-lightweight materials, it ensures runners feel unburdened. This piece is all about enhancing performance without the weight.

PERTEX Waterproof Jacket

Goldwin x Dylan Bowman Trail-running Capsule Collection (Image via Goldwin Global)

The waterproof jacket is versatile and suitable for hot, humid, and rainy conditions. Its PERTEX fabric ensures runners stay dry and comfortable. This jacket is perfect for facing the elements on the trail.

Stretch Running Shorts and Waterproof Pants

Goldwin x Dylan Bowman Trail-running Capsule Collection (Image via Goldwin Global)

The Goldwin x Dylan Bowman Trail-running Capsule Collection also includes stretch running shorts and waterproof pants. These are ideal for navigating bushy trails. They offer flexibility and protection, making them essential for any trail runner.

Dylan Bowman believes this collection will connect runners with nature and themselves. It's designed for peak performance and comfort. Shoppers can find the full collection online, ready to elevate their trail-running experience.

History of Goldwin

Goldwin has a rich past that dates back to its founding. From its humble beginnings as a tiny textile operation, it has grown to become a world leader in technical clothing. Sportswear innovation has always been at the forefront, thanks to Goldwin. They are well-known among outdoor lovers and athletes for their emphasis on performance and quality.

Dylan Bowman: An Icon of the Trail

Dylan Bowman's accomplishments in trail running are remarkable. The Goldwin x Dylan Bowman Trail-running Capsule Collection has greatly benefited from his experience and insights since he won the Ultra-Trail Mt. Fuji twice and finished second in the Hardrock 100 mile in 2021.

The Trail-running Capsule Collection by Goldwin and Dylan Bowman proves teamwork's effectiveness. It combines Bowman's trail-running experience with Goldwin's technical know-how.

This line of sportswear has the potential to become the benchmark. It provides runners with comfortable and high-performing gear. This collection is more than simply running gear—it's a link between runners and the environment.