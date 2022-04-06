How did Bobby Rydell die? Tributes pour in as Bye Bye Birdie star passes away at 79

Music icon Bobby Rydell passed away on April 5 at the age of 79. He died a few days before his 80th birthday, as confirmed by radio legend Jerry Blavat, one of his longtime friends.

Blavat said:

“Out of all the kids, he had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations and was the nicest guy.”

Eric Cohen @ebcinpa RIP Bobby Rydell. South Philly legend. Got to know him in later years- great guy, huge Philly sports fan, and kept a lifetime friendship with Ann Margret from his Bye Bye Birdie days.

Jeanine Pirro @JudgeJeanine With Bobby Rydell in March of 2017- a music icon and teen heartthrob and a great American . May he continue to serenade beyond the pearly gates. Rip

Bobby Rydell’s cause of death

Bobby Rydell died from complications of pneumonia at Abington Jefferson Hospital on Tuesday. There is no information on how long he was hospitalized.

In 2012, Rydell canceled an Australian tour after his health deteriorated significantly and he needed emergency surgery.

He underwent a double organ transplant in July 2012 to replace his liver and a kidney at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Six months after the double transplant surgery, he returned to the stage in Las Vegas in January 2013.

Rydell continued to perform internationally and returned to tour Australia in 2014.

Career

Born Robert Louis Ridarelli on April 26, 1942, Bobby Rydell took to music at a very young age. According to Variety, he performed in various nightclubs in the Philly/South Jersey area when he was only 7.

In 1950, Rydell won a talent show on the television series Paul Whiteman’s TV Teen Club. His win saw him become a regular in the series.

Rydell then played for several bands across Philadelphia. He soon signed a recording contract with Cameo Records, and his song, Kissin’ Time, topped the charts in 1959.

The That Lady from Perking star released a song called Wildwood Days in 1963, and it reached the 17th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

He gained recognition for his performance as Hugo Peabody in the 1963 musical romantic comedy film Bye Bye Birdie.

Rydell delivered several hits during the 1960s, and they all made it to the Billboard Hot 100 charts. He had 34 Top 100 hits in his recording career, placing him in the Top 5 artists of his era. His last big hit was Forget Him, which secured the fourth spot on Billboard Hot 100 in 1964.

Rydell then signed with Capitol Records. However, because of the British Invasion, several personalities, including Rydell, suffered a decline in popularity.

He later performed on many television programs like The Red Skelton Show, The Danny Thomas Show, Jack Benny, Joey Bishop, The George Burns Show, and The Milton Berle Show.

Rydell also served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 103rd Engineer Battalion.

U.K. music magazine NME announced in 1968 that Rydell signed a recording contract with Reprise Records. He performed in nightclubs, supper clubs, and Las Vegas venues between the 1970s and 1980s.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Bobby Rydell was considered a teen idol in the early 1960s. He remains a popular name in the entertainment industry today.

When his death was confirmed, many fans took to Twitter to express their grief:

Danny Deraney @DannyDeraney Bobby Rydell was one of the biggest teen sensations in early American pop rock culture.



Taking advantage of Elvis in the military he along with Frankie Avalon and Fabian made that Philadelphia sound so sweet.



Here is his first big hit, Kissin' Time. RIP

Glen Macnow @RealGlenMacnow RIP Bobby Rydell, a teen idol from the 1950s, and legend in Philadelphia & down the shore. He was nice enough to come on our show last fall to sing Happy Birthday to Ray.

Jessica Kartalija @JessKartalija @CBSPhilly RIP Bobby Rydell, you will certainly be missed. We will think of you every time we head to Wildwood, & sing along to one of your songs. Much love to your family. #BobbyRydell

Michael Coates @Jukehorse50 1960s teen idol Bobby Rydell has died at 79 of complications of pneumonia. He sang dozens of two-and-a-half-minute pop masterpieces. RIP.

The Tinseltown Twins @TinseltownTwins



Fly way up to the clouds, away from the maddening crowds.



#BobbyRydell RIP Bobby Rydell.

Chris Franklin @cfranklinnews Bobby Rydell was cool. Would always rep Wildwood when he was down at the shore. Had the chance to do a quick interview with him at the North Wildwood Italian Festival in 2018. RIP.

Chrissi Nielsen @NielsenChrissi



We have lost so many legends. RIP Bobby Rydell. He will be dearly missed



#BobbyRydell



@izzie_verran @Jim_Gardner @Caren329 @hintofmccartney Dick Clark and Bobby Rydell. Now both Dick and Bobby are in heaven together.

Bill Meltzer @billmeltzer RIP Bobby Rydell. My wife and I saw the "Golden Boys" tour in Philadelphia at SugarHouse Casino in 2017 specifically to see him. My wife, who loves oldies music, is a big fan. We had a great time. This photo was taken at the show: July 21, 2017.

Low Cut Connie @LowCutConnie RIP to my pal South Philly legend Bobby Rydell.



I sang with Bobby twice, both times because my dear friend Jerry Blavat, aka the Geator with the Heator, brought us together. Bobby did the greatest version of "Volare" ever..

Rydell is survived by his wife Linda Hoffman, two children from his previous marriage to Camille Quattrone, and five grandchildren.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh