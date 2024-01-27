How to get tickets to Justin Timberlake's one-night-only free concert in New York? Where to register & all you need to know 

Justin Timberlake is set to perform at the Irving Plaza in New York City on Jan. 31, 2024. The concert will be the singer's second free concert this year, having previously played at the Orpheum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The singer announced the new concert, which is likely to feature his past records along with his new single Selfish, via a post on his official Instagram page on Jan. 24, 2024.

Free tickets will be available via Ticketmaster till January 26, 2024 at 23:59 pm ET. To access them, fans must log in to their Ticketmaster account and request a ticket via the official concert page on the website.

Each Individual can only access two tickets and while the concert is free, valid billing information and a temporary $1 charge is still applicable. The charge is refunded once billing is validated.

Justin Timberlake's one-night-only free concert in New York will be held on his birthday

Justin Timberlake's second free concert this year is taking place at the Irving Plaza in New York City. It is a venue with a maximum capacity of 1200 people and is considered to be one of the smallest concert venues in the United States, if not North America.

The new concert is the latest in a long line of disparate concerts by the singer in recent years. It will be held on Timberlake's birthday, who turns 43 this year, and comes in the heels of his first new solo music release in six years and the confirmation of an upcoming album at the Memphis free concert.

The new single, Selfish, was released on Jan 25, 2024 via RCA Records. It has not charted as of the writing, but has more than 1.7 million views on YouTube.

Selfish is set to be part of the Justin Timberlake's upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, which will be released sometime this year. The singer elaborated on his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Jan. 25, stating:

"I worked for a long time on this album and I ended up with 100 songs. So narrowing them down to 18 was a thing. I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say..."

He continued:

"...you always hear that thing about, well, there's never any truth, there's just everybody's perspective of what happened. But to really look at it and be able to metabolize and verbalize my perspective on it, I don't think I've ever really done that before."

In another part of the interview, Timberlake proclaimed the upcoming album to be the best work of his career, stating:

"I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work. There are moments that are incredibly honest, but also, there's a lot of f****ng fun on this album...some of the songs are more introspective and some of them are more what I think people know me for..."

Besides his solo career, Justin Timberlake has also recently collaborated with Timbaland and Furtado on Timbaland's single, Keep Going Up, released on September 1, 2023.

