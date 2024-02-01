Knocked Loose 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Knocked Loose 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from April 27, 2024, to June 9, 2024, in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be a sequel to the Europe and UK tour of the band and is expected to feature supporting performances by Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Boston, Toronto, Nashville, New York City and Raleigh, among other venues, via a post on their official Instagram page.

A Live Nation presale is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT. There will be a Blabbermouth presale on February 1, 2024 at 10 pm local time, and can be accessed with the code KLBLABBER.

General tickets for the Knocked Loose tour will be available from February 2, 2024 at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the band or via Ticketmaster.

Knocked Loose 2024 North American tour dates and venues

Knocked Loose will the start the year with a Europe and UK tour, scheduled from early February to early March, which is set to be wrapped up with a show at the O2 Forum in London.

After the end of the Europe tour, Knocked Loose will embark on the newly announced North America tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Knocked Loose 2024 North American tour is given below:

April 27, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Sick New World

April 29, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Russell Industrial Center

May 1, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

May 3, 2024 – Lawrence, Kansas at Granada

May 4, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion

May 5, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 6, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 7, 2204 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

May 10, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Marquee

May 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Shrine

May 12, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield

May 14, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox Sodo

May 15, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

May 17, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

May 18, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

May 19, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

May 21, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

May 22, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore

May 23, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Salt Shed

May 24, 2024 – Newport, Kentucky at Megacorp Pavilion

May 25, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater

May 28, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage Age

May 29, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The FIllmore

May 31, 2024 – New York City, New York at Terminal 5

June 1, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner

June 3, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall

June 4, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Olympia

June 5, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at History

June 7, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

June 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

June 9, 2024 – St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live

The dates and venues for the Knocked Loose Europe and UK tour is also given below:

February 15, 2024 – Paris, France at Elysee Montmartre

February 16, 2024 – Haarlem, Netherlands at Patronaat

February 18, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at Kamienna12

February 19, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Lucerna Music Bar

February 20, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at SiMM City

February 22, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Live Club

February 23, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Dynamo

February 25, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Batschkapp

February 26, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Live Music Hall

February 27, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36

February 28, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys

February 29, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Conne Island

March 2, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Trix

March 4, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute

March 5, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at SWG3

March 6, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester Academy

March 7, 2024 – Bristol, UK at SWX

March 9, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Project House

March 10, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Forum

Knocked Loose is best known for their second studio album, A Different Shade of Blue, which was released on August 23, 2019. The album peaked at number 26 on the Billboard 200 album chart.