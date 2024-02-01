Knocked Loose 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Knocked Loose 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from April 27, 2024, to June 9, 2024, in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be a sequel to the Europe and UK tour of the band and is expected to feature supporting performances by Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed.
The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Boston, Toronto, Nashville, New York City and Raleigh, among other venues, via a post on their official Instagram page.
A Live Nation presale is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT. There will be a Blabbermouth presale on February 1, 2024 at 10 pm local time, and can be accessed with the code KLBLABBER.
General tickets for the Knocked Loose tour will be available from February 2, 2024 at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the band or via Ticketmaster.
Knocked Loose 2024 North American tour dates and venues
Knocked Loose will the start the year with a Europe and UK tour, scheduled from early February to early March, which is set to be wrapped up with a show at the O2 Forum in London.
After the end of the Europe tour, Knocked Loose will embark on the newly announced North America tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Knocked Loose 2024 North American tour is given below:
- April 27, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Sick New World
- April 29, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Russell Industrial Center
- May 1, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works
- May 3, 2024 – Lawrence, Kansas at Granada
- May 4, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion
- May 5, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum
- May 6, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- May 7, 2204 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall
- May 10, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Marquee
- May 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Shrine
- May 12, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield
- May 14, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox Sodo
- May 15, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater
- May 17, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory
- May 18, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex
- May 19, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom
- May 21, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant
- May 22, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore
- May 23, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Salt Shed
- May 24, 2024 – Newport, Kentucky at Megacorp Pavilion
- May 25, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater
- May 28, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage Age
- May 29, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The FIllmore
- May 31, 2024 – New York City, New York at Terminal 5
- June 1, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner
- June 3, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall
- June 4, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Olympia
- June 5, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at History
- June 7, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz
- June 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern
- June 9, 2024 – St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live
The dates and venues for the Knocked Loose Europe and UK tour is also given below:
- February 15, 2024 – Paris, France at Elysee Montmartre
- February 16, 2024 – Haarlem, Netherlands at Patronaat
- February 18, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at Kamienna12
- February 19, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Lucerna Music Bar
- February 20, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at SiMM City
- February 22, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Live Club
- February 23, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Dynamo
- February 25, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Batschkapp
- February 26, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Live Music Hall
- February 27, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36
- February 28, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys
- February 29, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Conne Island
- March 2, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Trix
- March 4, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute
- March 5, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at SWG3
- March 6, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester Academy
- March 7, 2024 – Bristol, UK at SWX
- March 9, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Project House
- March 10, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Forum
Knocked Loose is best known for their second studio album, A Different Shade of Blue, which was released on August 23, 2019. The album peaked at number 26 on the Billboard 200 album chart.