Knuckle Puck UK Spring tour 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues and more 

Knuckle Puck UK Spring Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 23, 2024, to March 28, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. The tour will be in support of the band's recent studio album, Losing What We Love, with the last show being an opener for Neck Deep.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton and London, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 23, 2024:

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase from the official website of the band, individual venue sites, or via Ticketmaster.

Tickets are priced at an average of £23, depending on the venue. Ticket purchases are subject to service fees and taxes and international patrons will be subject to currency conversion rate fluctuations.

Knuckle Puck UK Spring Tour 2024 dates and venues

Knuckle Puck released their latest studio album, Losing What We Love, on October 20, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 32 on the Official Top 40 chart.

Speaking to Express UK in an exclusive interview on October 18, 2023, band frontman Joe Taylor elaborated on the new album and what fans can expect out of it, stating:

"I really am so stoked with it. Just the whole process of making the record and recording it was... we did it in a manner that we haven't done since we started the band. Being more collaborative, hearing out ideas, and not getting one person so tunnel-visioned out on their own idea."

"Being together made the process so enjoyable. So, when I hear the product obviously I'm stoked - because it rocks - but knowing how it came about is the best part... I feel it is just a reflection of all of us," the singer added.

Now the band is set to embark on their first major tour to support their latest effort. The full list of dates and venues for the Knuckle Puck UK Spring Tour 2024 is given below:

March 23, 2024: Leeds, UK, at Project House

March 24, 2024: Glasgow, Scotland (UK) at Classic Grand

March 26, 2024: Manchester, UK, at Rebellion

March 27, 2024: Bristol, England, at The Fleece

March 28, 2024: London, UK, at Alexandria Palace.

The other current tour date for the band is also given below:

June 1, 2024: Fort Worth, Texas, at So What's Festival

The band's final event on their UK tour is an opening performance for the pop band Neck Deep, who are currently on tour to promote their fifth studio album, which was released on January 19, 2024. Drain will join Knuckle Puckle for the opening performance.

More about Knuckle Puck and their music career

Knuckle Puck was formed in 2010 as a collaboration between Joe Taylor, Kevin Maida, John Siorek, Nick Casasanto and Ryan Rumchaks, with their initial focus being covering songs.

This continued until the band signed with Bad Timing, following which they released their first major EP, While I Stay Secluded, on October 28, 2014. The EP peaked at number five on Billboard's Heatseekers album list.

Knuckle Puck is best known for their debut studio album, Copacetic, which was released on July 31, 2015, via Rise Records. The album peaked at number 62 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

