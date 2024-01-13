Murdoch Mysteries season 17 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The long-running Canadian drama series, Murdoch Mysteries season 17, unfolds with Detective William Murdoch once again delving into intriguing cases. Murdoch Mysteries, set in Toronto during the early 1900s, revolves around Detective William Murdoch and his innovative forensic techniques.

The show skillfully weaves fictional and historical elements, offering a unique take on detective drama set in an intriguing period backdrop. In this article, we explore the release schedule, including episode titles and where viewers can watch the new season.

Murdoch Mysteries season 17 Release dates and episodes

While Canadian audiences have been immersed in the new episodes since the fall of 2023 on CBC, viewers worldwide can soon catch up on Murdoch's latest investigations.

In the United States, Murdoch Mysteries season 17, can be streamed on Acorn TV, with earlier seasons also being shown in syndication by Ovation.

The series is also available on Freevee, Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV. The UK release date for Murdoch Mysteries season 17 on Alibi and NOW, is set for Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Each episode promises to deliver the acclaimed series' signature mix of forensic science, inventive crime-solving methods, and a historical backdrop.

The synopsis teases Murdoch and his team, contending with real historical events and societal issues of the early 1900s. Here's the complete episode list with titles and air dates:

Do the Right Thing Part 1 - 2 October, 2023

Do the Right Thing Part 2 - 9 October, 2023

Murdoch and the Mona Lisa - 16 October, 2023

Bottom of the Barrel - 23 October, 2023

Station House of Horror - 30 October, 2023

Dying to be Enlightened - 6 November, 2023

Cool Million - 13 November, 2023

The Cottage in the Woods - 20 November, 2023

The Christmas List - 27 November, 2023

Mrs. Crabtree's Neighborhood - 1 January, 2024

A Heavy Event - 8 January, 2024

Wheel of Bad Fortune - 15 January, 2024

Train to Nowhere - 22 January, 2024

The Smell of Alarm - 29 January, 2024

To be Announced - 5 February, 2024

To be Announced - February 2024

To be Announced - February 2024

Returning cast members

At the core of the series lies its ensemble cast. Murdoch Mysteries season 17 welcomes back key characters like Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch, Shanice Banton as Violet Hart, Daniel Maslany as Detective Llewellyn Watts, Lachlan Murdoch as Constable Henry Higgins and Arwen Humphreys as Margaret Brackenreid.

Fans can also look forward to the return of familiar faces and guest stars, enriching the interesting storylines.

About the show

Murdoch Mysteries is a Canadian TV drama that debuted on Citytv on January 20, 2008, and airs on CBC.

The show, based on characters from Maureen Jennings' Detective Murdoch novels, stars Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch, solving cases in the late 19th and early 20th-century Toronto.

Murdoch collaborates with Inspector Brackenreid, a whisky-loving traditionalist, Dr. Julia Ogden, a pathology expert, and Constable George Crabtree, an aspiring mystery writer.

The series explores a range of murders using methods like fingerprinting, blood testing and ultraviolet light, occasionally incorporating steampunk elements.

Fans anticipate familiar faces to return, and plenty of guest stars to pop up throughout the season. As Detective Murdoch embarks on a new set of intriguing cases, Murdoch Mysteries season 17 promises to deliver the same level of excitement that has captivated audiences for over 16 seasons.