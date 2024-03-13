New Found Glory Catalyst 20th Anniversary Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The New Found Glory Catalyst 20th Anniversary Tour is scheduled to be held from August 16, 2024, to October 23, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, as indicated by the title, is in celebration of the band's album Catalyst and its 20th anniversary.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more. The tour was announced by the band via a post on their official Instagram account on March 12, 2024.

The Live Nation presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code KEY. There is also an official Platinum Presale happening right now. General tickets for the tour will be available on March 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Ticket prices for general tickets are not available as of the writing of this article. Tickets and presales can be accessed via the Ticketmaster page for the tour.

New Found Glory Catalyst 20th Anniversary Tour dates and venues

New Found Glory released their fourth studio album, Catalyst, on May 18, 2004, via Geffen Records and Drive-Thru Records. The album was a major success and remains the band's last commercially successful album to date.

The album was an attempt to reorient their soundscape into a different genre as well as a critique of the perception of punk among mainstream audiences, among other themes.

Now, New Found Glory is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of said album, and they are bringing along a special guest, Sincere Engineer, with them. The full list of dates and venues for the New Found Glory Catalyst 20th Anniversary Tour is given below:

August 16, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues

August 17, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade

August 18, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

August 19, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

August 21, 2024 – Huntington, New York at The Paramount

August 22, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore

August 23, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner

August 24, 2024 – Asbury Park, New Jersey at Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 25, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Buffalo Riverworks

August 27, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

August 28, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live

August 29, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater

August 30, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

September 1, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

October 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

October 13, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at The Marquee

October 15, 2024 – San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park

October 16, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

October 17, 2024 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues

October 18, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

October 19, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at When We Were Young Festival

October 20, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at When We Were Young Festival

October 22, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

October 23, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

As part of the tour, New Found Glory will appear at the "2024 When We Were Young Festival" as part of a lineup that is also set to feature artists such as Simple Plan, Fall Out Boy, The All American Rejects, and more.