New Found Glory Catalyst 20th Anniversary Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The New Found Glory Catalyst 20th Anniversary Tour is scheduled to be held from August 16, 2024, to October 23, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, as indicated by the title, is in celebration of the band's album Catalyst and its 20th anniversary.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more. The tour was announced by the band via a post on their official Instagram account on March 12, 2024.
The Live Nation presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code KEY. There is also an official Platinum Presale happening right now. General tickets for the tour will be available on March 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Ticket prices for general tickets are not available as of the writing of this article. Tickets and presales can be accessed via the Ticketmaster page for the tour.
New Found Glory Catalyst 20th Anniversary Tour dates and venues
New Found Glory released their fourth studio album, Catalyst, on May 18, 2004, via Geffen Records and Drive-Thru Records. The album was a major success and remains the band's last commercially successful album to date.
The album was an attempt to reorient their soundscape into a different genre as well as a critique of the perception of punk among mainstream audiences, among other themes.
Now, New Found Glory is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of said album, and they are bringing along a special guest, Sincere Engineer, with them. The full list of dates and venues for the New Found Glory Catalyst 20th Anniversary Tour is given below:
- August 16, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues
- August 17, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade
- August 18, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz
- August 19, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore
- August 21, 2024 – Huntington, New York at The Paramount
- August 22, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore
- August 23, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner
- August 24, 2024 – Asbury Park, New Jersey at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- August 25, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Buffalo Riverworks
- August 27, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore
- August 28, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live
- August 29, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater
- August 30, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant
- September 1, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works
- October 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues
- October 13, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at The Marquee
- October 15, 2024 – San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park
- October 16, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern
- October 17, 2024 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues
- October 18, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic
- October 19, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at When We Were Young Festival
- October 20, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at When We Were Young Festival
- October 22, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot
- October 23, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom
As part of the tour, New Found Glory will appear at the "2024 When We Were Young Festival" as part of a lineup that is also set to feature artists such as Simple Plan, Fall Out Boy, The All American Rejects, and more.