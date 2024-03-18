"British public are very forgiving": Peter Andre defends his reaction to Meghan Markle's cyber-bullying claims while being pregnant

Peter Andre, the TV personality and presenter on GB News, took paternity leave earlier this week to be with his wife, Emily MacDonagh. As the 51-year-old was presenting his last show, he expressed his sympathies for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which received a backlash online.

Andre’s sympathies reportedly revolved around rumors of Meghan Markle experiencing severe “cyber-bullying” while she was pregnant. Andre supported the Duchess, saying,

“In a situation like that you have to stick up for her on this.”

The backlash came from a netizen who reacted to Andre’s X post on Friday, March 15. In the post, Andre thanked everyone after completing his final show. In response, the X user accused Andre of “how out of touch” he was with real life. Andre replied to the comment by saying that “the British public are very forgiving.”

Peter Andre’s reaction elicits mixed reactions from netizens

Following his last stint on GB News on Friday, Peter Andre took to X to thank everyone for watching his show. Andre praised his co-presenter and colleagues in his post, saying:

“The ratings were amazing but more importantly, the people I worked with, including the awesome @elliecostelloTV were the kindest, most supportive people I could ask for.”

After that, Andre thanked “everyone that tuned in,” finally bidding goodbye. Andre’s post received 192K views, with over 600 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing this article.

One of these comments, posted by an X user, @DawnDawniew62, stated that the singer was “out of touch to real life” for believing that the “British people would forgive Harry & Meghan & let them back into the fold.”

Andre responded to the comment within an hour of it being posted, defending his reactions to Meghan’s cyber-bullying claims, saying:

Andre’s defense was appreciated by some fans and called “wrong” by others. Here are some of these responses:

Beyond the subject of Meghan Markle, other fans also asked Andre whether he was planning to return to TV after the birth of their child, mentioning how the presenter “brightened up the screen.”

Replying to the comment, Andre revealed that he was all set to do a film after his break from GB News and wouldn’t be able to return to the show until that was done.

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh have two children together – a daughter, Millie, and a son, Theo. The couple is due to have another baby this year.