"Digitally enhanced at source": Queen Elizabeth II's photo that marked late monarch's 97th birthday was edited, Getty Images confirms

The late Queen Elizabeth II is trending in the headlines after a photo featuring her posing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren went viral. Getty Images has now reportedly claimed that the picture has been edited.

A spokesperson for the website shared a statement, saying that they have checked the photo and added an editor's note. The spokesperson also said the picture has been "digitally enhanced at source."

Expand Tweet

The news comes at a time when the Royal Family is involved in a photoshop controversy, as Kensington Palace shared an edited picture of Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales also apologized through X (formerly Twitter) on March 11, 2024, and admitted it was her "experiment with editing."

The picture of Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren was first shared in 2023

On the occasion of the 97th birthday of the former Queen in April last year, Buckingham Palace released the group photo through the social media pages of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The caption stated that the picture was taken at Balmoral in summer 2022.

Multiple clues in Queen Elizabeth II's photo have hinted that the picture has been edited. The errors were found in the queen's skirt, behind the ear of Prince Louis, a black patch behind George's shirt collar, and other issues on the couch where the queen was sitting.

Apart from the three kids of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Zara and Mike Tindall's children were also posing, along with Peter Phillips' two daughters. The rest of the members included Queen Elizabeth II's two grandchildren.

The Balmoral Castle is where the queen passed away in September 2022. The Royal Family shared an Instagram post in April 2023, writing that she never expected to be a queen one day. The post also stated that she sat on the throne when she was 25 and gained recognition as the "longest reigning Monarch" of Britain.

Kate Middleton spotted at a farm shop with her husband

Expand Tweet

The photoshopped picture of Kate Middleton was trending because she was silent for a long time after her abdominal surgery. Meanwhile, she has been captured at the Windsor Farm Shop with Prince William on Saturday, March 16, proving that she is slowly recovering.

Kate can be seen speaking to William with a bag in her hand and wore a black jacket and leggings. They were also attended another event on March 17, 2024, where their kids participated.