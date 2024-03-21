Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar has recently confirmed that he would resign as the leader of the country. He did not reveal any specific reason for stepping down except that it was "personal and political." He announced his resignation in a speech in Dublin on March 20, 2024, and said:

"After careful consideration and some soul-searching, I believe a new Taoiseach will be better-placed than me to achieve that – to renew and strengthen the top team, to refocus our message and to drive implementation. After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job."

He added that others deserve a chance and he is expecting that his colleagues will work to bring more development to the country. He mentioned that politicians also have limitations and he would continue working as a Taoiseach until a new is chosen as his replacement.

Towards the end of the speech, Leo thanked everyone who elected him to serve them, adding that he would continue to work for his country in the future.

The resignation news comes a few days after Varadkar celebrated St. Patrick's Day at the White House alongside Joe Biden. Leo's partner Matthew Barrett also accompanied him to the event.

Leo Varadkar addressed the achievements of the country over the years: Resignation speech explained

Leo Varadkar said that employment facilities have improved with time and there are equal rights for women and the LGBT community. He further stated that childcare has become affordable and people can easily access healthcare facilities. He continued:

"We provided leadership by increasing our spending on international development, and we have expanded our diplomatic footprint around the world, building on Ireland's already considerable soft power. The National Broadband Plan is underway – bringing fibre-based internet connections to every home, school, business, farm and community in Ireland."

In the speech, he addressed the housing facilities made possible for all residents and the protection given to thousands of refugees from Ukraine. Varadkar mentioned that there has been a decrease in poverty and income inequality, and requested forgiveness for not being able to develop a few other things.

Leo Varadkar expressed his satisfaction with the launch of "Technological Universities and the Rural Development Fund." Speaking of his resignation, he said he has approached the Party General Secretary and Executive Council to choose a new leader. He also stated:

"I know this will come as a surprise to many and a disappointment to some. I hope you will at least understand my decision. I know that others will, how shall I put it, cope with the news just fine. That is the great thing about living in a democracy."

He shared that he had learned a lot of things ever since he began serving as the Taoiseach and encouraged those willing to pursue a career in politics. He additionally thanked his party alongside coalition partners Micheál and Eamon.

Meanwhile, official confirmation is awaited on who will be the replacement for Leo Varadkar.