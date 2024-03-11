Lana Del Rey's look for Louis Vuitton party wins the internet: "One of the most beautiful and glamorous women ever" 

Lana Del Rey attended W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's party on March 7, 2024, in a vintage ensemble. Nicolas Ghesquière, the Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Women’s Collections and W Magazine’s Editor in Chief Sara Moonves held the event at The Ennis House in Los Angeles to celebrate Oscars weekend.

The Summertime Sadness crooner’s look was shared online by her stylist Molly Dickson and it grabbed the attention of netizens. The singer and songwriter opted for a soft glam look to complement her vintage outfit, resulting in stunning visuals. Several fans took to the comments section of the post to react to the images of the artist and stated that she was one of the "most beautiful and glamorous women ever."

Fans react to Lana Del Rey's look for Louis Vuitton x W party

The songstress wore a simple yet elegant Louis Vuitton midi dress with gold embellishments, which she paired with a stylish brown trench coat. Del Rey took her look to the next level with pointed-toes golden shoes and a Louis Vuitton mini purse.

For her accessories, Del Rey opted for small silver earrings, a tiny necklace with a gold pendant, and a gold ring. Her voluminous updo was styled by Sheridan Ward and was reminiscent of vintage fashion. The Grammy Awards nominee opted for a matte makeup look and a smoky eye, which was done by Etienne Ortega.

Netizens praised Del Rey's look on social media, with some stating that her visuals were reminiscent of a 90s fashion magazine. Others took to the comments section of the stylist's post and believed that she resembled a Hollywood queen.

Lana Del Rey has established herself as an icon in the music and fashion industries, with her unique looks for events and soulful voice drawing constant attention.