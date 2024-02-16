"Major marvel win": Fans thrilled with Galactus casting rumors ahead of new Fantastic Four

Days ago, Marvel revealed the major cast members for the upcoming reboot of Fantastic Four, which will now officially be a part of the MCU. The film will also reportedly feature Marvel comics' famed supervillain Galactus and the Silver Surfer. Recent casting rumors suggest that Marvel's top pick for this new supervillain, who may as well replace Kang in the MCU, is none other than Javier Bardem, the Oscar-winning Spanish actor.

If this goes through and Bardem takes up the role of the famed Galactus, it may be a major win for Marvel fans.

While nothing is confirmed yet, the possibility of a big name and the introduction of an iconic villain from the comics has already sparked a great sense of thrill across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Previously, rumors of Antonio Banderas taking over this character spread on the internet, but the craze brought by rumors of Javier Bardem seems to have outdone that.

Marvel fans celebrate rare win ahead of Fantastic Four reboot

The cast for Fantastic Four has already received great fan reception, thanks to the inclusion of two pop culture favorite actors, Joseph Quinn and Pedro Pascal. Now, according to The InSneider, Bardem is being eyed as the favorite to take up the role of Galactus.

The InSneider wrote recently,

"Last week, I was told by the same source who told me about Pedro that Oscar-winner Javier Bardem is being eyed to play Galactus."

Moreover, the upcoming Fantastic Four, alongside the likes of Deadpool 3, has resurrected hope in Marvel fans, who are eagerly looking forward to the future.

Marvel has yet to confirm the primary villain for the Fantastic Four, but it is likely to be someone as good as Bardem, if not Bardem. The next big bad that Marvel introduces may be responsible for taking up Kang's place (unless Majors is recast) in the future of MCU.

Stay tuned for more details about this film and Galactus.

