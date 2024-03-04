Michael McIntyre tour dates: How to get refund after comedian cancels Southampton's Mayflower show due to surgery?

British comedian Michael McIntyre canceled Monday's performance of his Magnificent live comedy show at Southampton's Mayflower Theater after undergoing a medical procedure on Sunday. On March 3, his team announced on social media that the comedian would not be able to take to the stage due to an operation to remove kidney stones.

This marks the second time that Michael McIntyre has been forced to cancel a show at the last minute, with the first instance occurring at Plymouth Pavilion on February 29 due to an "illness." Michael McIntyre is scheduled to perform at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham from March 8 to March 10.

Michael McIntyre's canceled show: How to get ticket refund

According to Sky News, 48-year-old Michael McIntyre had to cancel his comedy show at the Mayflower Theater in Southampton on March 4 due to undergoing surgery on Sunday.

His team took to social media to explain the situation, emphasizing that the show will be rescheduled and those who cannot attend on the new date will be entitled to a refund.

However, specific details about the refund have not been provided. Tickets for the Monday show were sold via Ents24, Ticketmaster, Viagogo, and the Mayflower website, each with its own refund policy.

The Ticketmaster website has specified in its Purchase Policy that, in the event of a show being canceled by the organizer, "no action is required to obtain a refund; we will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer."

According to the Mayflower website's Standard Terms & Conditions of Sale of Tickets page, tickets for canceled shows will be refunded. However, no further details have been provided regarding how to apply for a refund.

Meanwhile, Ents24 has stated in its frequently asked questions that the customer is eligible to apply for a refund if an event is canceled, moved, or rescheduled. Depending on the event organizer and the terms posited while buying the ticket, the customer will be entitled to either full compensation or the face value of the ticket.

The Viagogo website has also noted in its FAQs that customers are entitled to a full refund or a 120% voucher in the case of a show's cancellation, with the ticketing website contacting the customer to make the arrangements for a refund.

Michael McIntyre's Magnificent: First world tour post-COVID-19

Magnificent marks McIntyre's first world tour since the pandemic, following the conclusion of his previous tour, Michael McIntyre's Big World Tour, in 2019 after 120 shows worldwide.

The Magnificent world tour kicked off in Europe in 2023, taking the comedian across Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand before landing in the UK, where he will perform the last leg of the tour before heading back to Europe. He is expected to end his tour in Germany in September 2024, as per his website.

McIntyre is expected to perform in Nottingham this weekend. As of now, no further details regarding his well-being have been made public by his team.