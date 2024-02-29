"No person should be facing accusations on their deathbed": Cat Janice Zionist controversy explained in wake of her death at 31

Singer and songwriter Cat Janice tragically passed away on Wednesday, February 28. The social media personality was best known for her hit TikTok track, Dance You Outta My Head. Sadly, she died from sarcoma, a rare cancer that she was diagnosed with in November 2021.

Now, netizens have taken to the internet to allege that she was a Zionist.

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, the family of the singer took to Instagram to announce her passing. While sharing an image of her, they wrote:

“This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator.”

The social media page went on to reveal that her son will continue to be supported through her music. It was also revealed that her accounts would remain active and under the control of her brother, @the_last_cubby.

As followers mourned the loss of the TikTok sensation, who died at the age of 31, claims of her supporting the state of Israel went viral online.

Claims of Cat Janice allegedly being a Zionist explored as singer dies at 31

On February 11, X user @simoneumba was one of the many who alleged that Janice was a supporter of Israel. She wrote in her tweet:

“This is so disappointing because of what has happened, especially when there are whole cancer patients in Gaza dying by the day Just sucks”

The platform user went on to share a screenshot of Janice’s following list, which seemed to include ‘stateofisrael’ and the Israel Defense Forces. The image appeared to have been taken when Janice was following 806 accounts on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

However, at the time of writing this article, Cat Janice’s Instagram account was following 812 accounts, with neither of the ones mentioned above being included in the list.

X user @faeriee_soiree also shared a screenshot on February 13 that showed that Janice, a parent to a seven-year-old son, had allegedly liked an Instagram post of the IDF that read:

“Today, the IDF regrets to announce the deaths of the following soldiers, who fell in combat in northern Gaza”

The list included a series of Israeli soldiers.

Expand Tweet

The X user had also attached a screenshot of Janice allegedly liking another post of the IDF, which included a screenshot that seemingly shows a payment of $100,000,000 allegedly made to Hamas as a “birthday gift from Iran.” The Instagram post reportedly read:

“Dear Hamas, Just like every year, here’s your birthday present. Please make sure to use it wisely Sincerely yours, The Islamic Republic of Iran”

Several netizens took to the internet to share their opinions on the same. A few read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

No official statement was released by Cat Janice’s team regarding the same at the time of writing this article.

Cat Janice was diagnosed with sarcoma after she noticed a lump on her neck. She went on to undergo surgery, including chemotherapy and radiation, for the malignant tumor. The Washington, DC, native was declared cancer-free on July 22, 2022. However, in January, she shared with her followers that the cancer had returned.

On January 10, Cat Janice entered hospice. All her songs have since been transferred to her son’s name, which means he is now receiving all the proceeds.