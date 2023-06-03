Oakdale crash: Officials identify drivers killed in deadly wrong-way crash

In the early morning hours of June 1, 2023, a wrong-way crash took place on the northbound Interstate 694 in Oakdale, which also led to the road being closed for several hours. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera revealed that just before 2:30 am, a Toyota Corolla was moving southbound in the northbound left lane of the roadway at Stillwater Boulevard when it collided head-on with a Pontiac Vibe shortly.

Disclaimer: This article concerns a deadly car crash that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Officials identified the driver of the Pontiac Vibe as 32-year-old Alexander John Ripka of Rice, Minnesota, and the wrong-way driver of the Toyota Corolla as 28-year-old William Alexander Flores-Zamora. Both drivers were killed in the crash.

3-year-old girl critically injured in Oakdale crash

The driver of the Pontiac Vibe, Alexander John Ripka, was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead. CBS News reported that according to the State Patrol, Alexander was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

Twin Cities reported that first responders disentangled the driver of the Toyota Corolla, William Alexander Flores-Zamora, and he was also declared dead shortly.

Southeast Metro Fire News 🚒🚑🚓 @SEMFireNews Oakdale: Fatal head on crash. SB 694 N of 15th St. N. State Patrol was initially notified of a wrong way driver. Multiple injured; One with possible agonal breathing, one ejected with severe lacerations to the neck and one child unconscious. 694 is shut down for reconstruction. Oakdale: Fatal head on crash. SB 694 N of 15th St. N. State Patrol was initially notified of a wrong way driver. Multiple injured; One with possible agonal breathing, one ejected with severe lacerations to the neck and one child unconscious. 694 is shut down for reconstruction. https://t.co/39eCPsOD4C

3-year-old Nevaeh Ripka was a passenger in the Pontiac Vibe during the time of the crash. She was rushed to the Gillette Children's Hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

Darlene Ripka, Alex's mother and Neveah's grandmother, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that her granddaughter and son were returning home to Rice after visiting a friend when the crash took place.

Markie Kelly @MarcTwinCities 694WB @ 10th St N in Oakdale is closed for a serious crash. 694WB @ 10th St N in Oakdale is closed for a serious crash. https://t.co/pYFnzUALHH

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported that Darlene Ripka said:

"Neveah was his [Alexander's] whole life. He loved her so much."

In the video of the incident, it can be seen that the Toyota Corolla drives by several vehicles, including semi-trailers, prior to crashing head-on into the Pontiac Vibe. Twin Cities reported that it was undetermined if William Alexander Flores-Zamora was under the influence of alcohol, and an autopsy will be conducted for him, including testing toxicology.

Oakdale crash involves a third vehicle

Following the collision with the Toyota Corolla, the Pontiac spun out and crashed a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van in the northbound right lane.

KSTP-TV reported that authorities identified the driver of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van as a 35-year-old man from Buffalo, New York, who was transported to Regions Hospital for minor injuries.

Twin Cities reported that according to the State Patrol, neither Alexander John Ripka nor the driver of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was under the influence of alcohol.

The State Patrol also stated that everyone other than Alexander John Ripka involved in the Oakdale crash was wearing a seatbelt.

Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the section of the northbound highway remained closed to drivers until 7:30 am on Thursday, and the Oakdale crash remains under investigation.

