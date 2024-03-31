Pope Francis is scheduled to attend Easter service on Sunday despite missing Good Friday procession

Despite health issues, the Vatican confirmed Pope Francis’ presence at the Easter Vigil service on Saturday, March 30, as planned. The pontiff had to cancel his presence at the Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum following a health scare on Friday.

Shortly before the Stations of the Cross service was due to start at the Colosseum, the Vatican put out a statement saying the Pope would follow it from his house, instead of attending in person. The reason behind the pope’s absence at the "Via Crucis" procession, was "to preserve his health" before the other Easter week events, read the statement that was issued.

A statement from the Holy See Press read as follows:

"To conserve his health in view of tomorrow’s vigil and the holy Mass on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis will follow the Via Crucis at the Colosseum this evening from Casa Santa Marta."

Following the cancelation of the Good Friday event, many were concerned about the pope’s participation in the other Easter events.

The evening service of St Peter's Basilica will be the only public enagagement Pope Francis will take part in on Easter

Normally, on Easter, the Pope is scheduled to celebrate Mass and deliver his twice-yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) message and blessings from the central balcony of St Peter's.

According to a statement by the Vatican, the evening service of St Peter's Basilica will be the only public event Pope Francis will take part in for the day this year. No other updates are available about the Urbi et Orbi or the blessing from St. Peter’s Basilica balcony.

The 87-year-old head of the Catholic church has been reeling from several health issues lately. Most recently, Pope Francis has been making his aides read out several of his speeches, amidst his ongoing struggles with bouts of bronchitis, as well as cold and flu.

Meanwhile, Vatican officials have said that the pope attended and presided over the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St Peter’s Basilica earlier on Good Friday, before the procession was scheduled.

According to Catholic News Agency, this year's meditations on Good Friday were written by the pope, based on the theme, “In Prayer with Jesus on the Way of the Cross.”

Some of the topics handled by Pope Francis were war, online hatred, and the exploitation of women.

Comparing online hatred to the judgment of the crowd watching the crucifixion, the pope wrote:

“All it takes is a keyboard to spew insults and condemnation”

He also expressed distress about the “madness” and “trauma” of war, and pledged utmost solidarity with those "demeaned by the arrogance, injustice and power of those who exploit the poor amid general indifference.”

Speaking of women, he stated:

“Help us to recognize the dignity of those women who remained faithful and stood by you in your passion, and those who in our own day are exploited and endure injustice and indignity.”

Pope Francis also made a special mention to all the women who had helped Jesus Christ before his crucifixion.