Good Friday 2024: 7 Best Korean skincare products to avail during sale

Good Friday is just around the corner, and now is the best time to grab some Korean skincare products with great offers and discounts. Korean brands boast some of the best skincare products, which are curated with traditional methods and innovation.

Most importantly, they offer skincare products that meet the personalized needs of consumers. Thus, the demand for Korean skincare products is very high in the global market. Fortunately, during times like Good Friday, finding good quality products within an affordable budget is easier.

7 Best Korean skincare products to avail during Good Friday 2024

E-commerce platforms like Style Korean, Sephora, and many others, offer a wide range of products at great discounts on many occasions. Here are some Korean skincare products to avail which are on sale for Good Friday 2024:

Heimish All Clean Balm

MIXSOON Bean Essence

Shiseido Ultimune Hydrate, Smooth, Protect Set

Jumiso Snail Mucin 95 + Peptide Essence

Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water

ISNtree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel

TIRTIR Milk Skin

1) Heimish All Clean Balm

Heimish All Clean Balm is a gentle cleansing balm that can remove waterproof makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and blackheads. It can be used by all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin, because it is non-comedogenic, does not clog pores, and causes no breakouts.

The Korean skincare product's price tag is $18, but it is currently available for $13, with a discount on Style Korean.

2) MIXSOON Bean Essence

For people who love vegan Korean skincare products, the MIXSOON Bean Essence could be a great option in place of the popular COSRX Snail Mucin. The key ingredient of this product is Soybean Ferment Extract, which gently exfoliates skin to improve skin texture and brighten the skin.

The original price tag of this product is $35, but it is now available for $31.50 on Style Korean during Good Friday.

3) Shiseido Ultimune Hydrate, Smooth, Protect Set

Sephora is offering the Shiseido Ultimune Hydrate, Smooth, Protect Set, that incorporates Ultimune Power Infusing Serum, along with travel-size versions of two travel-sized sunscreens, at a discounted rate. Ultimune Power Infusing Serum is a popular antioxidant face serum specially formulated for anti-aging.

The price of this set is $128, but Sephora is currently giving away the product for $52.

4) Jumiso Snail Mucin 95 + Peptide Essence

People obsessed with snail mucin are likely to love this product because it has 95% snail mucin as well as peptides, which work wonders for texture and matured skin. This formulation offers deep moisturization, strengthens the skin barrier, and helps with anti-aging.

The price tag of this product is $26, but it is currently available for $18 on Style Korean during Good Friday.

5) Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water

The Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water is a hydrating face toner, and its key feature is 80% Ginseng Root Water. This face toner hydrates the skin deeply, as well as controls excess oil production and improves skin texture. It also contains 2% Niacinamide that helps with pigmentation and dark spots.

The price tag for this Korean skincare product is $21. However, with a discount, it is available for $14 on Style Korean at the moment.

6) ISNtree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel

ISNtree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel might be the first Korean sunscreen that became popular in the global market because of its lightweight texture and suitability for all skin types.

People are still obsessed with this Korean skincare product, and its original price tag is $24.40. However, for Good Friday, it is available for $18.30 on Style Korean.

7) TIRTIR Milk Skin

The TIRTIR Milk Skin Toner is a lightweight rice toner that is suitable for all skin types. This Korean face toner is formulated with Rice Bran Extract, Niacinamide, and Ceramide. With consistent use, it will not only give glowing skin, but it also promises to fade away pigmentation and dull skin.

This $25 toner is now available for $22.50 on Style Korean.

This Good Friday, grab all these amazing Korean skincare products for a very affordable price range.