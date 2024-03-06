Rita Moreno reveals surprising Trump Sandwich recipe and inspiration behind her "terrible" The Prank role

In the recent episode of The View, Rita Moreno, made her apperance to promote her new film The Prank.

However, while discussing the inspiration behind her character in the movie, Moreno shared a humorous joke about Donald Trump. Notably, the 92-year-old actress recounted seeing a sign in a Los Angeles deli for a "Trump Sandwich."

The description of the sandwich was a cheeky play on words. The ingredients of the sandwich included two slices of white bread, bologna and a very small pickle. This joke was well-received by the audience and the show's hosts, with Sunny Hostin praising it with a "chef's kiss" and Alyssa Farah Griffin calling Moreno "an absolute legend."

Furthermore, Ana Navarro humorously said that the sandwich "probably sells for $399," referencing the price of Trump's official sneakers.

How Rita Moreno revealed her political stance by joking about 'The Trump' sandwich

In the same episode of The View, Moreno also expressed her political views. As the veteran actress referred to Donald Trump, she clearly said that she would not vote for someone with 91 indictments against him for criminal activities.

In contrast, she praised President Biden's accomplishments. Moreover, Ana Navarro, a Republican, agreed with Moreno's sentiments. Rita Moreno said:

“I am not about to vote for someone who has 91 indictments against him for criminal activities,” she said. “I mean, enough said already. It’s so stupid. Look at all the stuff that Biden has accomplished!”

Rita Moreno reveals inspiration behind playing a "terrible person" in The Prank

In the movie The Prank, Rita Moreno plays the role of Mrs. Wheeler, a strict physics teacher.

The plot of the film revolves around two students who, in retaliation for Mrs. Wheeler's harsh treatment and threat to fail them, falsely accuse her of murder using social media propaganda.

In the talk show, the 92-year-old actress discussed how she used her experiences with "awful" women in Hollywood as inspiration for her role in the movie. Notably, she explained that to portray Mrs. Wheeler, her character in The Prank, she thought of all the women in show business who had been awful to her.

Most importantly, during her rise to fame. Moreno used these experiences and her "little Puerto Rican past" to shape her performance in the film.

"I just thought, how am I going to play this terrible person? And I thought of all the women in my life — particularly in show business — who'd really been awful to me.

"I said to myself, I thought, 'I'm going to use all of the things that they did with me and my little Puerto Rican past,' and that's what I do. Boy was that fun."

She did not call out anyone in particular, but co-host Ana Navarro humorously passed her a piece of paper to write the names down.