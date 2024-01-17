"She just wanted her stuff": Harvest & Grounds Atlanta Airport fight video goes viral as employee attacks managers in wild fashion 

Over the weekend, a Harvest & Grounds coffee shop employee identified as Shacoria Elly by Fox 5 made headlines after she fought with the store managers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Trigger warning: This article mentions details and graphic footage of a brawl. Readers’ discretion is advised.

According to 11Alive, the video, which has now garnered enough traction online, shows the Harvest & Grounds barista engaging in a verbal dispute with her managers over espresso shots, as per the statement given to them by the Atlanta Police Department.

Notably, her initial fight was not with the managers but rather with a colleague. However, when things seemed to get out of hand, the managers intervened, and finally, the woman left when she got her things.

As soon as the video circulated online, netizens had wild reactions to it.

“That was the best disarmament of a chair”: Internet reacts to airport fight among Harvest & Grounds employees

A female Harvest & Grounds coffee shop employee in Concourse D of Atlanta Airport was seen fighting with two men, reportedly the store’s managers, around noon on January 13.

In the now-viral video, a woman named Shacoria Elly was seen trying to get behind the counter. When one of the managers stopped and pushed her, she grabbed a chair and tried to throw it at him. However, before she managed to do so, the other man snatched the chair from her while another pinned her to the ground.

When Elly defended herself and tried to strike back, the two managers tried to block her way. She then made her way towards the exit before suddenly jumping behind the counter and confronting another employee. She screamed, “Give me my stuff!” before taking her belongings.

Once Shacoria managed to grab her things (bag and coat), she was once again tackled by the two men. Eventually, she set herself free and walked out of the coffee shop, as customers witnessed the whole incident.

Since the video emerged on the internet, people have been pointing out how the woman was there at Harvest & Grounds only to take her stuff, and the others should have simply allowed her to do so to ensure that she left sooner. Here are some of the comments in this regard from @NoCapFights’ tweet:

The police report obtained by 11Alive said the Harvest & Grounds employee was later fired from her job. Her security ID/ badge was also confiscated, and police have yet to locate and interview her about the incident.

Notably, the fight originally happened between Elly and another employee of Harvest & Grounds, and the police report mentions the incident as a “heated argument over espresso shots” between two women.

It also stated how the managers “had to step in and hold back” Shacoria from attacking the other female barista. It remains unclear whether Elly was charged with a crime.