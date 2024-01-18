"Sign for me to switch to S24": Fans rejoice as Samsung unveils new posters of BTS RM, Jimin, & Suga as ambassadors with its latest Galaxy Ultra model

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, along with his bandmates Park Jimin and Min Yoongi were seen in posters unveiled by Samsung on January 18, 2024, for their latest smartphone model, Galaxy S24 Ultra. BTS has been the brand's ambassador since 2020, when the brand released its S20 model.

Fans were delighted to see RM, Jimin, and Suga on the latest released images:

Since 2020, Samsung and BTS have worked together to promote Samsung's folding devices and the Galaxy S20 series. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus BTS edition and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS edition were also announced by the brand in July 2020.

Fans swoon over the new images of BTS' Jimin, Namjoon, and Suga for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

In the latest images, Namjoon is seen showcasing the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Violet. The Indigo artist and worldwide megastar is seen donning a black suit in one image and a black jacket with a white T-shirt in another. Fans observed that Namjoon's choice of shade was violet, a close relative to his favorite color, Indigo, which was also the name of his debut solo album.

On the other hand, Suga is seen endorsing another shade of Galaxy S24 Ultra, Titanium Yellow. Dressed in a striped green and grey pullover in one image, the D-DAY superstar looked mesmerizing. In another image, Suga is seen wearing a brown cardigan with a white rolled-over shirt, as he looks right into the camera holding the new model of Galaxy Ultra.

Meanwhile, BTS member Park Jimin can be seen displaying his chosen shade of the new Samsung smartphone. The Titanium Black shade complimented the idol's black suit paired with a white round-collared T-shirt for a semi-formal look. In another image, Jimin is seen wearing a striped cardigan with shades of cyan, baby blue, and white, paired with a white T-shirt, and denims.

Fans flocked to Twitter as they shared the latest images of the three beloved BTS members:

A special message video featuring Jimin honoring the 10th anniversary of BTS and showcasing the capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra was also released on June 12, 2023.

On October 11, 2023, Samsung Electronics also made an announcement by releasing a brand film called SUGA, which starred BTS. As Samsung's brand ambassador, Suga was shown in a photo showcasing how to utilize "The Freestyle 2nd Gen," the company's newest, most adaptable portable projector, in a way that was uniquely his own. On September 17, 2023, BTS Namjoon was also seen promoting the Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 5.

Meanwhile, BTS took a brief hiatus from group activities due to Jin's military enlistment in December 2023. This was followed by the rest of the six members utilizing the time to release their solo debut albums and enlisting in the military one after another. By December 12, 2023, all the members of BTS were enlisted in the South Korean military.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone, developed by Korean company Samsung, includes many notable upgrades over the Galaxy S24, including a brighter display and generative AI-based capabilities enabled by Google's Gemini Pro language model.