On January 9, 2024, a user named @fiffanie shared screenshots from the official Government of Canada page, where BTS's Jungkook's name was apparently used as an example to explain the First Home Savings Account (FHSA), causing the internet to go into a frenzy.

As soon as fans saw the singer's example being allegedly used on the official Government of Canada page, they reacted hilariously and began decoding the meaning behind it. Many came to the conclusion that it is the work of the Standing Next to You fanbase, the ARMY, who probably came up with the idea behind the example.

"This is a way to teach financial literacy": Fans giggle about Jungkook being allegedly used as an example on the government's official page

On the Government of Canada official page, the golden maknae's name was allegedly used under the Taxes section of the First Home Savings Account sub-heading, where several common questions and answers were prepared using an example to make it convenient for netizens to get their work done.

In one of the examples, titled "Not Closing your FHSAs at the end of your maximum participation period," the singer's name as an example has reportedly been used, and the following words have been written:

"Jungkook opens his first FHSA in October 2023 at the age of 25. He regularly makes contributions to his FHSA and transfers from his RRSPs to his FHSA each year and does not exceed his FHSA participation room for any year. In September 2032, he decides to purchase a qualifying home and makes a qualifying withdrawal of $8,000 from his FHSA. He takes possession of his home in November 2032 and does not make any other qualifying withdrawals, leaving property in his FHSA."

It further read:

"Jungkook’s maximum participation period will end on December 31, 2033, because he made his first qualifying withdrawal in 2032. If he makes any contributions after his first qualifying withdrawal in 2032, these contributions will not be tax-deductible."

It then stated:

"Jungkook forgets to close his FHSA on or before December 31, 2033. As a result, his FHSA will lose its status as an FHSA as of this date. The FMV of his FHSA on December 31, 2033 is $5,000. Jungkook's FHSA issuer gives him a 2033 T4FHSA slip showing $5,000 as an amount deemed received on FHSA cessation in box 26. Jungkook reports $5,000 as income on his 2033 income tax and benefit return. Any income earned on Jungkook's account after it loses its status as an FHSA will be taxable in the year in accordance with normal taxation rules."

As the aforementioned example was printed on the Government of Canada official page, fans were undoubtedly sure that it was the work of an ARMY member assigned to the particular designation, showcasing their creativity through the example.

Fans also stated that it is the best way to teach someone financial literacy, while others joked about how the Canadian government is filled with ARMYs, who are enthusiastic to shower their love on the golden maknae. Fans are reacting hilariously to the golden maknae's name used in an example to explain FHSA on the Government of Canada official page.

The golden maknae enlisted for his mandatory military service in December. alongside Jimin, and is expected to return by 2025, after completing his course over the span of eighteen months.