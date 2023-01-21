“This just gets weirder and weirder”: George Santos Hannah Montana claim erupts as Anthony Devolder Wikipedia goes viral 

Newly-elected Congressman George Santos reportedly had a Wikipedia page under the name Anthony Devolder, an alias the politician has repeatedly used on social media.

The now-deleted page accessed by Politico claimed that Devolder allegedly appeared on popular Disney shows like Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Gabe Sanchez  @iamgabesanchez In what looks like a drunken Wikipedia post from 2011, George Santos not only admits to being a drag queen but also claims he had a part in "Hannah Montana".



Much like his life, he had multiple user accounts, which were subsequently blocked from the site for abuse lol. In what looks like a drunken Wikipedia post from 2011, George Santos not only admits to being a drag queen but also claims he had a part in "Hannah Montana".Much like his life, he had multiple user accounts, which were subsequently blocked from the site for abuse lol. https://t.co/rUE8Kqj9R1

It also mentioned that Devolder started performing as a drag queen at the age of 17 and won several LGBTQ+ beauty pageants. The revelation came after Santos denied performing as a drag queen despite online reports from former friends and past photos and videos.

As new reports about Santos’ alleged old Wikipedia page came to light, netizens said that the situation surrounding the Republican was getting “weirder” by the day:

George Santos has continued to make news for the numerous embellishments in his resume.

He has also been asked to resign from his position after he admitted to lying about his educational background, professional records, financial assets and his Jewish heritage, among others.

A look into George Santos’ old Wikipedia page controversy

A Wikipedia page obtained by Politico under the name Anthony Devolder, an alias used by Rep.-elect George Santos, reportedly contained similar information to that of the latter’s personal life.

It showed that Devolder, like Santos, was born on July 22, 1988, to a Brazilian family with a European background. The Wikipedia bio was last edited on April 29, 2011 and has since been removed.

The page riddled with spelling errors showed that Devolder was discovered by a Hollywood producer who produced “Independents Day by Steven Spilberg.” In reality, Roland Emmerich directed the 1996 film Independence Day.

Morten Øverbye @morten

en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Anth… Wikipedia user anthonydevolder (aka George Santos) was created April 29, 2011. It was last edited 12 years ago. Wikipedia user anthonydevolder (aka George Santos) was created April 29, 2011. It was last edited 12 years ago. en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Anth… https://t.co/mVwwY4EwRc

It also showed that Devolder’s first role was in a 2009 film called The Invasion starring Uma Thurman and Alicia Silverstone. A Hollywood movie titled The Invasion was released in 2007 and had Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig in lead roles.

The page further claimed that Devolder appeared in Hannah Montana, misspelled as “Hanna Montana” as well as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The Wiki bio also revealed that Devolder began his “stage life” as a drag queen.

He allegedly performed drag at a LGTBQ+ night club at the age of 17 and won many LGTBQ+ beauty pageants. The information came to light after MSNBC reporter Marisa Kabas posted a photo and alleged that the person in the image was Santos dressed as a drag queen back in 2008.

Kabas also claimed that she spoke with a Brazilian drag queen who was allegedly friends with Santos when he lived near Rio de Janeiro and performed under the stage name Kitara Revache.

The New York Post also translated a Portuguese video and claimed that Santos was allegedly seen discussing performing in drag in the clip. The video was also posted online by the Daily Mail.

Santos later said that reports and videos claiming he performed as a drag queen are “outrageous” and “categorically false.”

According to Politico, a Wikipedia user named Devmaster88 edited George Santos’ public Wikipedia page in November and changed the section about his personal life. The user also edited his middle name.

At the same time, another user named georgedevolder22 also allegedly edited Santos’ public Wikipedia page and entirely removed his middle name, Anthony Devolder, to shorten his official name in his current Wiki biography.

Netizens reacts to George Santos alleged Wikipedia page

George Santos has continued to make headlines ever since the fabricated details of his resume came to light. More recently, a 2011 Wikipedia page under his alias name Anthony Devolder was accessed by Politico and revealed alleged personal details about his past life.

As the Wikipedia page went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the new claims about Santos:

Ritchie Torres @RitchieTorres If George Santos or Anthony Devolder cannot be trusted to tell the truth about his name, he cannot be trusted to serve in the United States Congress.



RESIGN. If George Santos or Anthony Devolder cannot be trusted to tell the truth about his name, he cannot be trusted to serve in the United States Congress.RESIGN.

sammy not sam @iamsamantic the hardest job in the world right now is the moderator for George Santos' wikipedia page the hardest job in the world right now is the moderator for George Santos' wikipedia page

dara faye @darafaye What’s next? We find out George Santos has been Hannah Montana this whole time? What’s next? We find out George Santos has been Hannah Montana this whole time?

💀DeathMetalViking💀 @DeathMetalV George Santos lied about being on Hannah Montana. I can't even come up with a joke. Who lies about being on Hannah Montana? George Santos lied about being on Hannah Montana. I can't even come up with a joke. Who lies about being on Hannah Montana?

memes @OrganizerMemes George santos falsely claiming to have worked on Hannah Montana is objectively funny enough that we should just stop trying to do satire George santos falsely claiming to have worked on Hannah Montana is objectively funny enough that we should just stop trying to do satire

Adriann.D11 @AdriannD11 #KitaraRavache I can’t believe this whole time, Hannah Montana taught #GeorgeSantos how to put on a wig I can’t believe this whole time, Hannah Montana taught #GeorgeSantos how to put on a wig 😭 #KitaraRavache https://t.co/QCAKKW3Sfi

JBK @Keelgood @NoLieWithBTC @ccadelago Jesus! Does this ever end?! Someone needs to make an animated short on the fictional life of “George Santos “! @NoLieWithBTC @ccadelago Jesus! Does this ever end?! Someone needs to make an animated short on the fictional life of “George Santos “!

Mónica Taher @monicataher @NoLieWithBTC @ccadelago Hahahahaha! What a pathological liar! The story keeps and keeps getting bigger by the minute! @NoLieWithBTC @ccadelago Hahahahaha! What a pathological liar! The story keeps and keeps getting bigger by the minute!

Mr Cocoa @KingCam79 @NoLieWithBTC @ccadelago A new day a new lie. Or maybe a truth for once. It’s so hard to keep up lmao @NoLieWithBTC @ccadelago A new day a new lie. Or maybe a truth for once. It’s so hard to keep up lmao

Shannon @THEshannonmassa How does the GOP welcome their new member and hate drag? George Santos’ newest lie was uncovered when an old Anthony DeVolder account was found.He claims on this account that he once had a role on Hannah Montana.He is a pathological liar and has been lying “bigly”for a long time. How does the GOP welcome their new member and hate drag? George Santos’ newest lie was uncovered when an old Anthony DeVolder account was found.He claims on this account that he once had a role on Hannah Montana.He is a pathological liar and has been lying “bigly”for a long time. https://t.co/wnFl9cczmF

While reactions continued to pour in on Twitter, Politico reported that Santos’ communications director did not comment on Anthony Devolder's Wikipedia page or its alleged connection to George Santos.

