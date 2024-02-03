"Waiting to see how this plays out”: Internet reacts as Lizzo’s appeal to dismiss sexual harassment lawsuit is denied by California judge

Lizzo's bid to have the lawsuit alleging sexual harassment against her has been turned down. Sources like PEOPLE have confirmed that a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge decided on Friday, February 2, to proceed with the lawsuit. It was brought forth by a number of the Grammy winner's former background dancers who claimed that they were inappropriately harassed at work.

The singer was accused of creating a hostile work environment where these former dancers were frequently forced into uncomfortable situations and criticized for many areas of their personal life, including their weight.

In response to these accusations, Lizzo claimed the case should be dropped according to California's anti-SLAPP law. This unique law facilitates the prompt resolution of cases that jeopardize free expression. Furthermore, as per Billboard, her attorneys claimed that the accusers were allegedly using the case to "silence" her.

However, once this news went viral, netizens flooded the X to react to it.

Netizens react as Lizzo’s appeal to dismiss harassment lawsuit against her is denied

In the ongoing inappropriate harassment case against the singer, the court denied her request to dismiss the case. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge decided to move forward with the case on Friday, February 3.

She was accused by three of the Grammy winner’s background dancers, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez, who claimed that they were subjected to workplace harassment, abuse, and discrimination while working for the performer and her Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. The lawsuit was filed on August 1, 2023.

Lizzo's accusers made a particular allegation that she forced them to go to a live adult show at Bananenbar, which is Amsterdam's Red Light District. They also claimed that she forced them into interacting with the performers, including eating bananas from their private areas.

As per PEOPLE, Ron Zambrano, the Los Angeles attorney who is representing the three women, stated in a statement,

“We’re very pleased with the judge’s ruling, and we absolutely consider it a victory on balance."

However, as reported by Billboard, in response to the lawsuit, Lizzo and her legal team sought its dismissal, citing California's anti-SLAPP statute.

Nevertheless, once the news of denying Lizzo’s appeal went public, netizens took to X to tweet their opinion. Some criticized the singer for her actions.

However, some of her fans think she is innocent and flooded the X to defend her.

None of the accusers further commented on the case in light of Lizzo's dismissal attempt.