"We're getting a comeback": Fans speculate as OA's creative director, BLACKPINK's film and visual directors, and set designer seen working together

On January 29, 2024, news of BLACKPINK's alleged comeback release broke online, which heightened fans' anticipation. A Twitter account, @BLACKPINKGLOBAL, claimed the popular quartet's film director, visual director, and set designer were reportedly seen working alongside ODDATELIER's creative director the previous night. This further led fans to speculate how it could also mean that Jennie is going to release her solo album soon.

Although the veracity of these rumors cannot be determined yet, this new information has definitely made fans giddy with anticipation. Previously, several reports claimed that the group had confirmed its comeback release in 2024, and team member Jennie announced her debut solo album release as well.

Hence, seeing the teams of creative professionals coming together sparked the rumor mill on social media, as fans expressed their excitement.

"It's either JNK1 or a BLACKPINK comeback": Fans are over the moon in anticipation of new album release

Recently, a lot of excitement has generated online around an alleged rumor of BLACKPINK's possible 2024 return. According to Hana Securities—a company that has a reputation for accurately spotting musical comebacks in financial reports—stated that the four-piece girl group is expected to make its much-anticipated return later this year.

A new album and global tour are in the works, according to YG Entertainment, which announced on December 6, 2023, that all four members had inked a new group contract. Although a date for the quartet's collective return has not yet been officially announced, it will likely happen in 2024.

Hana Securities analyst Lee Ki-hoon claimed in January 2024 that YG Entertainment was unlikely to announce its intentions for the popular group's comeback until Q2 or Q3 of that year, which translates to April through September 2024. Now, the latest update by the Twitter account, @BLACKPINKGLOBAL, has stirred the hornet's nest, giving rise to a hoard of speculations and conjectures.

Frenzied and excited fans took Twitter by storm and reshared the particular post, wondering if it was the group's comeback or Jennie's solo album release. A few added their bit by speculating that this could also be a new release from YG Entertainment's rookie girl group BABYMONSTER.

Considering that Jennie's own company ODDATELIER's creative director is reportedly involved, others feel BABYMONSTER's release is greatly unlikely here. Nonetheless, fans pondered and expressed great enthusiasm for the latest update.

Previously, when BLACKPINK's group contract was renewed on December 6, 2023, and its new female group, BABYMONSTER, made their debut, YG Entertainment planned to offset the initial uncertainty over BLACKPINK's future at the company and the subsequent decline in the company's stock price in September 2023.

In fact, as soon as BLACKPINK's group activity renewal was confirmed, the company's plummeting shares shot up. Furthermore, when the four idols, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, terminated their individual exclusive contracts with the company simultaneously, the decline in share prices apparently began again.

This was further heightened when Jennie announced her independent company ODDATELIER on December 24, 2023. After this, Jisoo signed with her brother's subsidiary company BLISSOO.

There is a lot of excitement since Jennie has suggested her debut solo album to be forthcoming. Fans are anticipating Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé's potential musical ventures as well in the future.

