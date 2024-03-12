What did Elle King say about her Dolly Parton tribute controversy? Rob Schneider’s daughter finally breaks silence 

Elle King, the American singer and musician, recently spoke about the backlash over her “hammered” tribute to Dolly Parton on January 19, 2024, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. The 34-year-old posted on her Instagram account on Sunday morning, March 9, 2024, saying,

“Oh no was my human showing. To everyone showing me love because I’m human and already talked to Dolly: I love you. To everyone who told me to kill myself: I love you too.”

According to netizens on TikTok, the controversial performance included “about 15” expletives, and she also slurred some of her words while on stage, as per Variety. Parton had already spoken in support of the artist in a February interview.

Elle King speaks up on Dolly Parton tribute performance: "Oh no, was my human showing?"

In January, several country stars took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, to celebrate Parton’s 78th birthday. Elle King was also one of them. However, her seemingly intoxicated performance got her in some hot waters. She is a world-famous musical artist and the daughter of the American actor and comedian Rob Schneider.

She slurred some words while on stage and even forgot the lyrics to Parton’s iconic Marry Me track. Elle King also admitted to being “hammered” during the show at the time. According to NBC, she announced on stage,

“I don’t give a shit. I don’t know the lyrics to these things in this f*cking town. … Don’t tell Dolly, ’cause it’s her birthday.”

The musician recently addressed the incident on her Instagram by sharing a video of herself running up and down the stands of a concert venue during a workout. She captioned the clip,

"Oh no was my human showing🫶❤️🫂 #WWDD"

#WWDD seemingly stands for "What would Dolly Do?" as per People. In the days following the performance of the Parton tribute concert, Elle King postponed several concerts and rescheduled them for later this year, as per Entertainment Weekly. The singer shared the new dates on her Instagram Story for shows in Shipshewana, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas. She wrote in the announcement,

"Your tickets will be valid for the new dates. If you can't make the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase. See you there!"

Dolly Parton also weighed in on the backlash Elle King received and came to her defense in an interview with Extra in February. She issued a plea to her fans to “forgive” King. The artist said,

“Elle is really a great artist. She’s a great girl, and she’s been going through a lot of hard things lately. And she just had a little too much to drink, so let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anyone ever could."

Elle King is currently touring abroad. She has performed at a string of shows, with her most recent performance in Glasgow on Saturday. The singer has also posted videos of her time in London, United Kingdom, as per Variety.