What happened to Danying Zhang? Suspect arrested in visiting Chinese teacher chemical attack

On January 25, 2024, authorities apprehended 29-year-old Sebastian Mahkwan for the second-degree attempted murder of Danying Zhang, a visiting teacher from China. An initial statement by the Honolulu Police Department stated that Zhang suffered a chemical attack when she was near Ala Moana Center on January 23.

According to the statement by the Honolulu Police Department, the attack caused the 25-year-old victim's skin and clothes to burn. The victim went to a nearby gym, Planet Fitness, for help, and witnesses assisted her until paramedics reached there. She suffered critical burns on her body and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Danying Zhang suffered life-threatening injuries

A statement from Honolulu's Department of the Prosecuting Attorney stated that Danying Zhang suffered life-threatening injuries in the chemical attack.

Citing a complaint filed in the district court, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the chemical ended up in Danying Zhang's mouth after being incubated. This burned her mouth, and her lungs collapsed.

A statement by the Honolulu Police Department mentioned that Sebastian Mahkwan, the suspect, was spotted escaping the scene on foot towards Kapiolani Boulevard. He was first seen on Kapiolani Boulevard, where another individual gave him a bicycle.

The suspect was then witnessed shirtless with a black backpack riding the bicycle on Kapiolani Boulevard toward the Hawaii Convention Center. He was apprehended in the Nimitz area. According to People magazine, authorities have not revealed a potential motive behind the crime.

A GoFundMe organized by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii for Danying Zhang

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been set up by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii to provide financial assistance with Danying Zhang's medical bills, rehabilitation, and counseling. The fundraiser campaign has a goal of $200,000 and has raised over $161,000 with 2.1k donations. The post read,

"She was attacked by acid on street in the area of Ala Moana on Jan. 23 2024. The brutal attack has left her unconscious, and she is now fighting for her life in the hospital. Her parents are still in China and she is alone by herself pursuing her education career in Hawaii.

"We are reaching out to our community, friends, and compassionate hearts to join hands in supporting her during this challenging time. The medical expenses, ongoing treatments, and the long road to recovery are daunting, and she cannot face them alone."

On January 30, 2024, an O'ahu grand jury indicted Sebastian Mahkwan for attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree. In the statement from Honolulu's Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said,

"We intend to hold the defendant accountable for this unprovoked attack. Anyone simply walking in a public place has the right to feel safe. Mr. Mahkwan is accused of violating that right and critically injuring an innocent person. Thankfully, police made a swift arrest giving us the opportunity to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

Sebastian Mahkwan remains in custody without bail at the O'ahu Community Correctional Center.