What happened to Madison Summerville? GoFundMe raises over $18,000 as Georgia mom killed after attempting to save her three children

Madison Summerville, a 23-year-old mother of three from Griffin, Georgia, lost her life after sustaining injuries while attempting to rescue her children from a house fire. The incident took place on Thursday, February 15, as she entered her home on Old Atlanta Road in Spalding County to save her three children.

On Friday, February 16, Madison Summerville succumbed to her injuries and donated her organs, thus saving eight lives, as per the GoFundMe page launched by her sister. The fundraiser has collected above $18,000 and aims to raise $20,000.

Spalding County Fire officials responded to the fire that completely engulfed Summerville's home. While Summerville's three children survived the incident, one of them remains hospitalized, as per Atlanta News First.

Madison Summerville succumbed to her injuries after she broke a window to rescue her kids from a house fire

When Madison Summerville noticed that her home was engulfed in flames on Thursday she immediately attempted to save her children. As per People, Spalding County Fire Marshal Rocky White stated that while the 23-year-old saved one of the kids, neighbors rushed to assist the other two.

Madison Summerville reportedly broke a window and directed her 5-year-old son to run for help. She remained inside to save her 4-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter, while neighbors rushed to help her and the children. Firefighters informed that Madison helped one of the children escape through a window, while a neighbor broke down the door to rescue the other two children.

Firefighters then tried to save Madison from the fire, as per Atlanta News First. Madison Summerville's sister Chasidy spoke to the publication about the incident and said:

"Hearing about the fire itself, it’s hard, but knowing she did everything in her power, it brings somewhat a little comfort."

Chasidy also launched a GoFundMe page to help the family and called her late sister an "amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend."

"She loved spending time with her babies and her niece and nephew and she also loved fishing rain or shine. Madison was an all around bubbly person who would make you laugh instantly," she wrote.

She revealed that Madison was an organ donor and saved eight lives. She mentioned that the 23-year-old did not have life insurance, as she urged individuals to donate so that the "beautiful hero" could have "an amazing funeral she deserves."

The fundraiser has collected $18,503 as of this writing with the help of 409 donations and aims to raise $20,000.

Madison's daughter is currently in hospital

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, Spalding County fire officials found the mobile home on the 4200 block of Old Atlanta Road completely engulfed in flames.

Following the rescue, Madison's three children were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, as reported by WSB-TV. While the two boys have been discharged, Madison's young daughter is currently in the hospital under observation. Her family reported that her condition is improving and she is expected to recover.

Although investigators have not revealed the reason for the fire, they believe it was an accident, as per WSB-TV.