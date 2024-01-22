What did Jordan Sorensen do? Father arrested after endangered missing infant found dead in Port Townsend

Jordan Sorensen, 37, is now in police custody following an extensive manhunt by Port Townsend authorities. The search was triggered after a newborn boy, believed to be kidnapped by Sorensen, was found lifeless in Kah Tai Lagoon Nature Park.

As reported by Peninsula Daily News, the Port Townsend Police Department (PTPD) initiated a massive search on Friday afternoon, which concluded just before noon on Saturday with Sorensen's arrest. The 37-year-old was wanted for questioning on charges related to kidnapping, criminal mistreatment, and reckless endangerment.

Details surrounding the circumstances leading to Sorensen having the baby and the infant's identity remain undisclosed as the investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing. Sgt. Kamal Sharif of the PTPD mentioned that more information will be made available once the investigation into the infant's death is complete.

Jordan Sorensen arrested after missing infant found dead

The Port Townsend Police Department (PTPD) issued an alert on Friday, seeking information about a missing and endangered one-month-old boy allegedly taken by Sorensen, as reported by FOX 13. Described as a 6 feet 1 inch tall individual weighing approximately 220 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, Sorensen was the subject of a heightened search effort.

Acting on a tip about Sorensen's location, police apprehended him around 10 am on Saturday. Sorensen initially resisted arrest, but authorities successfully brought him into custody. He later led police to the tragic discovery of the deceased infant in Kah Tai Park.

As of Sunday, Jordan Sorensen was listed in custody at the Jefferson County Jail, but for investigation of a third-degree theft allegedly committed in May 2022. Charges related to the events over the weekend were not specified as of Sunday afternoon, according to Peninsula Daily News.

The infant, whose name remains undisclosed, was considered at risk due to concerns that Sorensen might be unable to provide the basic necessities of life for the child. The Jefferson County Superior Court had issued a pickup order, empowering law enforcement to take custody of the infant if located, As reported by Peninsula Daily News.

Jordan Sorensen in custody after evading police

In an update to the ongoing investigation, Jordan Sorensen was apprehended after initially evading police following a tip that eventually led to his location. However, the missing infant was not in his custody at the time of the arrest.

Sorensen, uncooperative during the initial encounter with law enforcement, eventually provided information leading authorities to the infant's lifeless body in the park, as reported by Peninsula Daily News.

The Port Townsend Police Department had been actively seeking Jordan Sorensen for questioning on charges related to kidnapping, criminal mistreatment, and reckless endangerment.