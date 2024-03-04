What are October Rain lyrics? Eden Golan’s song deemed ‘too political' as Israel prepares to make "necessary adjustments" to Eurovision entry

October Rain, the song sung by 20-year-old Eden Golan, which was submitted by Israel in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, has been barred by the Eurovision organizers. According to the BBC, the organizers barred the song last week, claiming it broke the rule of political neutrality. The news outlet also reported that the song bears apparent references to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last year.
According to the BBC’s report, the European Broadcasting Union stated that they were assessing the lyrics of the song, to which Kan, an Israeli TV broadcaster, reacted by saying they had “no intention to replace the song.”
However, following the incident of the song being barred as Israel’s entry in the contest, Isaac Herzog, the Israeli President, called for “necessary adjustments” to be made to the song so that it could enter the show.
Before 2024, Israel won the Eurovision Song Contest four times in the past and has no intention of being disqualified from the contest this year.
October Rain lyrics allegedly contain indirect references to the Hamas attack on Israel
The BBC reported that Kan had submitted two songs for its entry, with October Rain as the leading submission, and Dancing Forever in the second place.
After the organizers of Eurovision 2024, set to be hosted at Malmö, Sweden, barred the entry of the song from the contest last week, Israeli broadcaster Kan released a statement saying they had contacted the lyricists of both songs, asking them to “readapt the texts while preserving their artistic freedom.”
Here are the lyrics of October Rain:
Verse 1
Stand by me
Look into my eyes and see
People go away but never say goodbye
Verse 2
Someone stole my moon tonight
Took my light
Everything’s black and white
Who’s the fool who told you
Boys don’t cry
Pre-Chorus
Hours and hours and flowers
Life is no game for the cowards
Why does time go wild
Every day I’m losing my mind
Holding on to this mysterious ride
Chorus
Dancing in the storm
We got nothing to hide
Take me home
Leave the world behind
And I promise you that never again
I’m still wet from this October rain
October rain
Verse 3
Living in a fantasy
Ecstasy
Everything’s meant to be
We shall pass but love will never die
(There’s no air left to breathe
There’s no space
I’m gone day by day
Everyone is a good kid one by one)
The phrases “no air left to breathe,” “who’s the fool who told you boys don’t cry,” “life is no game for cowards,” and “people go away but never say goodbye” from the song draw indirect references to the first Hamas attack on Israel, which took place on October 7, 2023.
President Herzog, who has called for making adjustments to the entry, emphasized how the country “must raise its voice” in international forums at a time “when those who hate us are seeking to repress and boycott the state of Israel.”
According to the BBC, October Rain’s entry in the Eurovision 2024 contest, to be held in Malmö, Sweden, is due to be confirmed next Sunday.