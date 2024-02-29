What is Swift Notes? The Guardian's latest newsletter dedicated to Taylor Swift sparks criticism online

The Guardian has started a special weekly newsletter dedicated to Taylor Swift. From her concerts to upcoming songs, to where Taylor Swift has been during the week, the publication will cover it all in their newsletter, Swift Notes. The tabloid informed how they would be using drones to get her images and give first-hand information about the singer.

The Swift Notes will navigate and explore the world of the singer including her two albums which are scheduled to release in April, along with her Eras tour in Europe in May 2024. The publication mentioned:

“Her influence is so vast that writing about her sometimes feels less like documenting a singular pop career than it does reporting on the affairs of a small nation. Given this wild multiplicity of narratives, Swift Notes will tease out the stories that Swift crafts so carefully – in her songs and her self-mythologising – and those that are told about her.”

The Guardian starts a weekly newsletter, Swift Note: Details and social media users' reactions explored. (Image via The Guardian)

The Swift Notes will also have weekly essays, and Q&As along with other fun activities for the Swifties. However, as soon as the news about this new addition to the tabloid made rounds on social media, it received a lot of criticism from the masses, as many found it “weird.”

“What's next, a daily horoscope based on her songs?”: Social media users reacted to The Guardian’s weekly newsletter on Taylor Swift

As Taylor Swift became popular day by day, The Guardian used this opportunity to keep the fans updated about the singer and her activities. The publication claimed that while many are often criticized for being a dedicated Swift reporter, due to her presence in the “entertainment, and culture media,” everyone has now become a “de facto Taylor Swift reporter."

The Guardian starts a weekly Taylor Swift newsletter, Swift Note: Details and social media users' reactions explored. (Image via @PopCrave/ X)

However, as soon as the news about the Swift Note reached social media, netizens joked about it, and many even asked if there would be a daily horoscope based on her songs. As an X account, @PopCrave posted about the same on social media, here is how the masses reacted:

On the other hand, Taylor Swift has not yet addressed the newsletter or the reactions of the masses. However, many netizens were left ecstatic after the announcement of the Swift Note, but, The Guardian has kept silent on the reactions of the internet users as many continue to shower negative comments.