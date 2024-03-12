Who was Eric Carmen married to? All about his wife and kids as Raspberries frontman dies aged 74

Eric Carmen, who gained recognition as a member of Raspberries, passed away on Monday, March 11 at the age of 74, under undisclosed circumstances. He was married to Amy Carmen since 2016, as per IMDb. Prior to this, he was married to Susan Brown and Marcy Hill.

Carmen was well-known for his solo career, where he released many successful albums and singles. He also performed with various bands and contributed to the soundtracks of some films.

Exploring Eric Carmen's personal life: His wife and children

Eric Carmen never revealed much about his personal life and preferred to keep it away from the limelight. His wife, Amy Carmen, previously worked as a newscaster. The couple also shared the responsibility of raising two children from Eric's previous marriages, Clayton and Kathryn.

Although detailed information about the children's current professions and ages remains unknown at this time. In a May 2000 interview with Dave Schwensen, coinciding with the supposed release of his new album, Eric shared insights into his personal life.

Eric was questioned about his future plans in the interview, where he revealed that his daughter was "a month old" when he left for work. He added that he was missing his wife and children and continued:

"So, the first thing I'm going to do is go home and just take some time off and just hang out at home with my family. And then we'll kind of go from there. I think there's actually some things, like maybe I'll have my band do a shot in Cleveland in August or September."

During that time, Carmen was gearing up for a tour with Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. He also mentioned that he would think about his future projects only after completing the tour.

Amy Carmen confirmed the news of Eric Carmen's demise

Eric Carmen was involved with a lot of musical projects throughout his career. His wife, Amy Carmen, took to his website to announce his death and wrote:

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend."

Amy also stated that her husband's music would leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. She even requested the public to "respect the family's privacy" as they mourn the artist's death.

According to Eric's biography on his website, he began his musical journey when he was almost two and a half years old, joining the Cleveland Institute of Music. He started training himself to play different instruments and joined the band Raspberries. He also stated that he was a big fan of the Beatles.

In 1972, Raspberries released their self-titled debut album, followed by three more until 1974. Eric even pursued a successful solo career and his last album was titled I Was Born to Love You.