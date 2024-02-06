''Who raised Nicholas Witchell?!'': BBC calling 70-year-old, near-retired Royal correspondent to cover King Charles’ cancer news sparks memes

The BBC's decision to assign 70-year-old, near-retired Royal correspondent named Nicholas Witchell to cover breaking news regarding King Charles' battle with cancer has ignited a storm on social media, with netizens expressing disbelief and humor at this choice.

The recent announcement of King's diagnosis of cancer on February 5, 2024, by BBC has thrust the British Royal Family into the spotlight once again.

Nicholas Witchell is a British journalist and news presenter. Half of his career span has been spent as a Royal correspondent for BBC News. As per BBC, in October 2023, Nicholas announced his retirement in early 2024.

The general public has raised eyebrows with humor regarding BBC's selection of Nicholas Witchell to cover King Charles' cancer updates as he is about to retire.

One user tweeted:

"Who raised Nicholas Witchell?!"

On January 17, 2024, Buckingham Palace announced about King Charles III's health condition that he would have a corrective procedure for his "enlarged prostate." Yesterday, on the morning of February 5, 2024, he was diagnosed with cancer, not a prostate, and will soon get treatment, as per BBC. The palace has not disclosed the type and stage of cancer that King Charles III has been diagnosed with.

Nicholas Witchell's royal reporting for King Charles III reignites social media with memes as the former is near retirement

On October 3, 2023, BBC confirmed Nicholas Witchell's retirement in 2024. He joined BBC as a trainee in 1976 and worked as a royal correspondent for 25 years.

He has covered high-profile news, such as the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Diana, the Princess of Wales, and many other events, including birthdays, weddings, and funerals.

While announcing his retirement, Witchell wrote to BBC staff:

"It has been a huge privilege for nearly half a century to work for simply the best news broadcaster in the world alongside some of the very finest producers, camera operators, editors, and others."

However, as he nears retirement age, many questions are raised about whether he is the most appropriate journalist to handle such a sensitive and high-profile story. The decision has prompted a flood of memes and social media commentary, with users humorously questioning, "Who raised Nicholas Witchell?"

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

On February 5, 2024, Buckingham Palace issued a statement with an announcement of King Charles' diagnosis of cancer, as reported by Sky News. However, the type of cancer is not revealed by the authorities, but it is confirmed that he does not have prostate cancer.

However, King Charles' cancer diagnosis does come following his treatment in hospital for an enlarged prostate, which was announced on January 17, 2024, by Buckingham Palace, as per BBC.

The palace has confirmed that the King called Prince Harry and Prince William, alongside his siblings Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Duke of Edinburgh, to share his health news with them, as the publication stated.

The Prince of Wales regularly contacts his father. According to Sky News, regular treatments are scheduled for the King, and it is said that he will receive expert medical treatment from specialists.

As per BBC, King Charles will have fewer public appearances, but he will continue receiving the red boxes, a daily exchange of paperwork. In the meantime, Nicholas Witchell will cover King Charles's health, political, and social updates.