Why was Shane Gillis fired from SNL? Comedian addresses dismissal in comeback monologue, prompts reactions online

Shane Gillis, the popular comedian who was fired from Saturday Night Live in September 2019 finally addressed the incident as he made his comeback on the show after 5 years. During his opening remarks, he joked about being fired, saying:

“I was fired from this show a while ago. Don’t look that up. If you don’t know who I am, please don’t Google that. It’s fine, don’t even worry about it. I probably shouldn’t be up here, honestly. I should be home, I should be a high school football coach.”

In his comeback episode, he also made several jokes about his family. He joked about being his “mother’s gay best friend.” He also mentioned his family members with Down syndrome and also used the word “retarded” in his monologue.

Expand Tweet

Shane Gillis then noticed how the audience was giving him a lukewarm response, which prompted him to say:

“Look, I don't have any material that can be on TV, alright? I'm trying my best. Also, this place is extremely well-lit. I can see everyone not enjoying it. This is, you know, just the most nervous I've ever been."

Shane Gillis was fired from Saturday Night Live for allegedly using abusive and offensive language. Furthermore, as per the Washington Post, the comedian also reportedly used anti-Asian and homophobic phrases, which did not sit well with the audience, and hence, the producers decided to replace the host.

Expand Tweet

Social media users react to Shane Gillis’ monologue about being fired from Saturday Night Live in 2019

As Shane Gillis made a comeback after 5 years, the comedian was hit with mixed reactions on social media. With many sharing pictures of audience members, some also recorded the reactions of the band members right behind him.

As Gillis made his comeback, most on the internet seemed to feel that he had missed the mark yet again.

Expand Tweet

As @nbcsnl shared the 8-minute-long clip of his monologue on X, here is how the social media users reacted:

Memefest sparks on social media as Shane makes a comeback on Saturday Night Live after 5 years (Image via @nbcsnl/ x)

Memefest sparks on social media as Shane makes a comeback on Saturday Night Live after 5 years (Image via @nbcsnl/ x)

Memefest sparks on social media as Shane makes a comeback on Saturday Night Live after 5 years (Image via @nbcsnl/ x)

Memefest sparks on social media as Shane makes a comeback on Saturday Night Live after 5 years (Image via @nbcsnl/ x)

Memefest sparks on social media as Shane makes a comeback on Saturday Night Live after 5 years (Image via @nbcsnl/ x)

Memefest sparks on social media as Shane makes a comeback on Saturday Night Live after 5 years (Image via @nbcsnl/ x)

Memefest sparks on social media as Shane makes a comeback on Saturday Night Live after 5 years (Image via @nbcsnl/ x)

At the moment, the comedian has not responded to the reactions of the masses. The producers of the show also remain tight-lipped about the same.