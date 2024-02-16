Nike GT Hustle 2 “Est. 1972” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike GT Hustle 2 “Est. 1972” shoes recently appeared on the internet. These pairs are dressed in white, green, and orange hues.

The Nike GT Hustle 2 “Est. 1972” colorway is anticipated to enter the shoe market sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as mentioned by Sneaker News. Note that the shoe label hasn’t revealed the exact release details of this shoe.

Reportedly, these shoes will be traded via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, alongside a bunch of connected retail shops. They will be marked with a selling price label of $170 per pair.

More details about the Nike GT Hustle 2 “Est. 1972” shoes

A closer look at the Nike GT Hustle 2 sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Given the fact that Nike produces hundreds of different types of footwear, basketball prowess has never been lower on the agenda for the company. This is evident by the fact that the company consistently launches brand-new categories of products that come out every year.

Among the shoes that were introduced in 2023, the Nike GT Hustle 2 shines as a model that was supported by professionals and even inspired a pair that was designed specifically for Victor Wembanyama.

Now that the most significant period in college basketball is drawing near, the model is receiving a touch-up with the "Est. 72" set.

The "Est. 1972" Hustle 2 is a sneaker that was released alongside two corresponding incarnations of the Nike Zoom GT Cut 3 and the Nike GT Jump 2. The styling of the Hustle 2 looks to the past for inspiration. Furthermore, the tongue marking has been updated with an old-fashioned look, replacing the cursive mark that this silhouette often bears.

The combination of green and orange hues on the current pair, as well as the presence of a vertical stripe on each of the three sneakers in the pack, unquestionably conjures up an association with the Miami Hurricanes.

Look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

In this instance, the use of a complementary color scheme consisting of white, green, and orange works very well, irrespective of whether or not there are any official ties. It is a sophisticated combination that can add some flair to your own on-court outfit.

Be on the lookout for the Nike GT Hustle 2 “Est. 1972” shoes that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks. Basketball enthusiasts and other interested readers are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s site for regular updates on the launch date.

