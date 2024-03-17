Shōgun: What does Eightfold Fence mean? Explained

On February 27, 2024, Shōgun made its television debut. There are 1- episodes in total, and new episodes are released every week. The idea of the "Eightfold Fence" acts as a symbolic barrier that shapes relationships and affects how people act in this world.

In it, political intrigue, personal struggles and cultural differences all blend. Fans see a subtle dance of feelings, secrets and social expectations that bind people together while concealing their actual selves through the prism of this cultural coping strategy.

"The Eightfold Fence" takes on unexpected implications as Mariko and Blackthorne discuss the complex nature of feudal Japan and come to represent both limits and safety.

In contrast to typical Hollywood productions, Shōgun's first two episodes have almost 80% of their dialogue spoken in Japanese.

What is the Eightfold Fence in Shōgun?

A way of coping that's deeply rooted in Japanese culture, particularly among women, is to compartmentalize emotions and maintain a facade of joy despite internal struggles.

It's referred to as "The Eightfold Fence" in Shōgun. It depicts a wall that people put up in their minds to keep their private emotions apart from what they owe to society.

This idea allows people to come to terms with challenging situations like Mariko's dedication to cultural standards in the face of her turmoil or Blackthorne's integration into Japanese culture whilst keeping her true feelings hidden away.

By acting as a symbolic shield, "The Eightfold Fence" lets people live in an environment where it's typical for people to cover up what they are feeling to serve the greater good or to fulfill their civic responsibilities.

How does the Eightfold Fence bring Blackhorne and Mariko closer?

By offering an outline for gaining insight into Blackthorne and Mariko's complex feelings and societal duties, "The Eightfold Fence" in Shōgun plays an essential role in drawing them closer.

By adhering to this tactic, Mariko can block out all of her feelings and keep up her cheerful appearance despite her internal struggles. Because of this skill, she can interact with Blackthorne in an orderly manner and get information while keeping her personal and professional boundaries.

Mariko's calm manner and her grasp of the societal norms that control their interactions give Blackthorne ease, in contrast to his frank displays of emotion. Notwithstanding their initially apparent differences, they eventually become closer to one another on Shōgun.

However, it's still within the confines of "The Eightfold Fence" through their similar experiences of trauma, loss and having to come to terms with a foreign culture.

Was Mariko the courtesan who entered John's room at night?

Yes, in Shōgun Episode 4, Mariko was the woman who went into John Blackthorne's room at night. She was the lady who had intimate relations with Blackthorne, no matter Mariko's confusion at first and her attempt to play it off as a courtesan sent by her and Fuji.

Their meeting is hinted at in the shadowy scene, and Mariko's secretive behavior the next day confirms the assumption that she was involved. The idea of the "Eightfold Fence," where individuals hide their actual thoughts, feelings and behaviors from others, fits in with the secrecy around how they interact.

Mariko's actions eventually reinforce the connection between her and Blackthorne. It does so by exposing the complex interactions between cultural dynamics, individual desires and the standards of society.

Shōgun is available for viewing on FX, Hulu and Disney Plus in the United States and other countries.

FX is available to American viewers via cable or streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV. Disney Plus provides online streaming for the series in non-US regions.