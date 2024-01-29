Sister Wives' Meri Brown explains the varied lot sizes at Coyote Pass

In Sister Wives Talk Back: Part 2, Meri Brown addressed a question that has piqued the curiosity of many viewers: the reason behind the different sizes of lots at Coyote Pass. This episode aired on TLC on December 29, 2023. The property, situated in Flagstaff, Arizona, has been a focal point of the show, symbolizing both the unity and the challenges within the Brown family.

Meri Brown, in her explanation, stated that the lots were purchased in varying sizes—a simple fact that has led to a complex situation within the family. The property, initially divided into five lots, has been subject to scrutiny and discussion, particularly in light of recent family dynamics.

Meri Brown reveals reasons behind different lot sizes at Coyote Pass in Sister Wives

The Coyote Pass property, central to the narrative of Sister Wives, was initially divided into five distinct lots. These lots came in two size ranges: four acres and two acres. The larger lots, each spanning four acres, were allocated to Robyn and Janelle Brown.

In contrast, the smaller two-acre lots were designated to Meri, Christine, and Kody/the family. This initial division set the stage for the subsequent discussions and decisions that have unfolded on the show.

Meri Brown's response to the question of the varied lot sizes was straightforward. She explained that the lots were purchased in different sizes and that this was their original state at the time of acquisition. Her explanation highlighted a key point: there were no alterations or modifications made to the lot sizes post-purchase. She said,

“[Group] purchased them in different sized lots…That’s just how they came.”

The departure of Christine Brown from the plural marriage brought significant changes to the land distribution at Coyote Pass. Christine transferred her portion of the land to Kody, leading to a reshuffling of property ownership.

Kody's decision to keep the second two-acre lot for himself was met with objections from Meri Brown, who deemed the decision unfair. Christine, in her criticism, labeled Kody's decision as "selfish" and proposed a solution: hiring a surveyor to divide the property into four equal lots, aiming to address the issue of inequality.

The Coyote Pass property's future has been a subject of speculation, especially after the significant changes in the Brown family's dynamics. With the divorces of Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown from Kody, the plans for the property have been cast into uncertainty. Currently, there are no immediate plans for development or construction on the land.

The focus, as reported, is on paying off the property. This lack of development activity raises questions about the future use and significance of Coyote Pass in the lives of the remaining family members.

Final thoughts

The varied lot sizes at Coyote Pass, as explained by Meri Brown, reveal more than just a logistical detail of property ownership; they mirror the evolving relationships and shifting dynamics within the Brown family. Meri's straightforward explanation sheds light on a situation that has been a point of interest for viewers of Sister Wives.

The distribution of the lots, the reactions of family members to changes in ownership, and the lack of immediate development plans paint a picture of a family navigating through a period of transition.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.