The Walking Dead actor King Bach's net worth explored after robbers steal $200K worth of jewelry

King Bach, Canadian-born American comedian and actor, has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to home burglaries in Los Angeles. The authorities have captured the alleged burglars who were charged with felonies.

A group of burglars intruded on the 35-year-old's home in January and took off with $200K worth of cash and jewelry. Bach has accumulated a wealth of $3 Million from a wide array of incomes, such as videos from YouTube, Vine, TikTok, Instagram, and more, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The actor has also appeared in several movies and TV shows including The Walking Dead where he played Bailey. The LAPD is still investigating the case and King has not gotten his jewelry back, as per Dexerto.

King Bach has a net worth of $3 million

Andrew Byron Bachelor, better known by his stage name King Bach was born on June 26, 1988, in Rexdale, Toronto, Canada to Jamaican parents Ingrid and Byron. The couple work as accountants in the United States.

King Bach moved with his family to West Palm Beach, Florida when he was only two years old. He has a younger sister named Christina. The actor received his high school education at Coral Springs Charter School and went on to attend Florida State University. In college, Bach competed in the high jump and graduated with a degree in business management in 2010.

King Bach has a net worth of about $3 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, from his career as an actor and an internet personality.

He posted his first YouTube video in 2010. However, he truly gained popularity from Vine, where he was the most-followed personality, back in 2015.

He had accumulated over 11 million followers and more than six billion loops on the platform before it was ultimately shut down in 2017.

Bach also maintains a generous following of tens of million from his other channels on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. After Vine, he went on to become an actor, appearing in various films including Meet the Blacks, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, The Babysitter, and Greenland, as per IMDb.

King Bach made his first appearance on television with a recurring role in the series House of Lies, back in 2012.

Two years later, he played the recurring part of Dr. T.J. Gigak on the comedy series The Mindy Project during the same time. Most recently, the star appeared in films named Family Switch, Float, and Fear.

The actor has also dabbled into music and put out his debut album, Medicine, in 2019. The project was supported by the singles Say Daddy and HTH. Bach went on to release several further songs, including 2021's See Me Now.

King Bach's Los Angeles home was burglarized in January of this year. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case and has made some arrests, as per Dexerto. About $200K worth of cash and jewelry was stolen from the property and it has not been returned as of yet.