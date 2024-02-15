Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, February 15, 2024, bringing back the ongoing Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which is still going on. The game show is yet to resume its normal episodes following the WGA strike.

The Tournament of Champions is also fast approaching, which is one of the most anticipated events of the year. This upcoming episode will mark the last quarter-final for the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, meaning that it will wrap up very soon.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Diandra D’Alessio will face off against James Tyler and David Bederman. While all three boast competitive stats, David Bederman will be the favorite going into this one because of his displays on the game show earlier. Still, anything can happen in this contest.

Jeopardy! began its long and illustrious journey back in 1964. During this time, it has established itself as perhaps the greatest game show on American television. A lot of credit for this goes to the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, which it has held on to since the very start. Apart from that, the game show also boasts an excellent final round.

The final round of the game show is one of the most important factors behind its popularity. It allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 15, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The distance between its 2 legs at ground level is 630 feet, making it as wide as it is tall."

This question is from the category "Landmarks." This is among the most common topics in the game show. In the final round, participants are provided with a solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, February 15, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The distance between its 2 legs at ground level is 630 feet, making it as wide as it is tall.

Solution: Gateway Arch.

The St. Louis’s Gateway Arch, interestingly, is exactly 630 feet tall and 630 feet wide, making it a standout landmark.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Diandra D’Alessio, a technical writer from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, James Tyler, a senior editor from Blandon, Pennsylvania, and David Bederman, an attorney from Los Angeles, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE