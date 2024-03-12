Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, bringing back the exciting Tournament of Champions, which has now reached its most crucial stage. The upcoming episode of the game show will feature the finals of the 31st Tournament of Champions. While this will not be the only finale, it will be the first of many that will resonate with strong plays and an evenly-matched contest.

In the upcoming round of the game show, ToC finalist Ben Chan will face off against the other two finalists, Troy Meyer and Yogesh Raut. All three contestants have come a long and difficult way and are more than capable of taking this round home. The first participant to win three games will be crowned the champion.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then constantly grown in popularity, thanks to its offbeat nature and engaging format. Coupled with some great promotional tactics, which have seen the show integrate itself into pop culture identity, it has become perhaps the greatest American game show to ever exist. The final round of the show also plays a part in its popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

March 12, 2024, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This 1867 play has a reindeer hunt & a king dwelling in snowy mountains but its title character also spends time in Morocco & Egypt."

This question is from the category "World Theater." This is quite a perfect topic for kickstarting a finale.

In the final round, participants are provided with a solution, and they have to figure out a question, adding an extra layer of depth to the competition.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: Peer Gynt.

Peer Gynt is a five-act play by famed Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen. It chronicles the journey of the titular character to the North African desert and back.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Yogesh Raut, a social and personality psychologist from Vancouver, Washington, Troy Meyer, a music executive from Tampa, Florida, and Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!