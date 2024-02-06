What did Ari Herbertson do? Allegations against former California horse trainer explored in wake of verdict to pay $9 million to female ex-cop

Last week, former California horse trainer, Ari Herbertson, was ordered to pay $9 million in a s*xual assault case, as per Fox News. This came after Herbertson was accused of allegedly drugging a woman and then r*ping her in Golden Gate Fields back in January 2019. The ex-horse trainer faces several charges including s*xual battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

While the identity of the victim has not been revealed, she is reportedly an ex-law enforcement officer, as per Fox News. She filed a civil complaint in January 2022 and named Herbertson, track owner The Stronach Group, Golden Gate Fields, and others allegedly responsible for the incident.

Trigger warning: The article contains mentions of assault Readers' discretion is advised.

The victim claimed that the former horse trainer had spiked her mimosa with a r*pe date drug and then s*xually assaulted her

In January 2019, a woman was allegedly s*xually assaulted by Ari Herbertson and another man. She filed a civil suit against the former horse trainer and claimed that he had reportedly slipped a date r*pe drug in her mimosa at Golden Gate Fields in January 2019. Another suspect, Justin Rivera was also allegedly present with Herbertson when they reportedly r*ped her.

Ari Herbertson faces multiple charges (Image via X/@Henry K. Lee)

The woman noted that she felt "instantly intoxicated" after she had a sip of her drink and Herbertson and another man took her to a soccer field and assaulted her. The victim further stated that she used her police training to gather evidence after the alleged assault, as per Mercury News.

FOX 2 San Francisco reported that the former horse trainer was charged with s*xual battery, forcible s*xual penetration, and assault with intent to commit a s*x crime. These charges were, however, dropped as a part of a plea deal.

Apart from the aforementioned charges, he also faced a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the same case. Mercury News reported that he pleaded no contest to this charge and was sentenced to a year in jail and two years of probation.

Judge Jeffrey Brand said that the suspect's guilt was "more probable than not" and he was ordered to pay $9 million to the woman, as per Fox News.

The plaintiff detailed what she went through after the alleged incident in the lawsuit

The incident reportedly took place in 2019 (Image via X/@Srahin5)

BNN reported that the ex-horse trainer was found guilty of battery by Alameda County Superior Court Judge, Jeffrey Brand. The judge defended his decision by stating that he depended on Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, which helped the victim recall memories, and testimonies given by the plaintiff.

The plaintiff reportedly stated that after the alleged assault, she intentionally gained weight to make herself appear "less attractive" to potential assailants and suffered memory loss.

As per Mercury News, Brand noted:

"Plaintiff also testified that she is concerned that any beverage she may purchase in public has been drugged. Plaintiff related that she intentionally gained approximately 50 pounds to make herself less attractive so that she would not be r*ped again," Brand said.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Randal Strauss, stated:

"Her bravery helps send a message that our society will not tolerate s*xual battery and will work to seek justice for victims of s*xual abuse."

The victim's civil lawsuit also named The Stronach Group, the owner of Golden Gate Fields, and Justin Rivera as defendants in the case.