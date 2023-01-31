What happened to Blake Moynes? The Bachelorette alum’s mom shares his health update online as she’s “starting to freak out”

The Bachelorette alum, Blake Moynes, has been in Africa for the past month, helping save endangered species and fighting poachers. However, things may not be completely alright, as his mother, Emily Moynes, recently took to Instagram to announce that her son has been hospitalized due to a bad infection.

In an Instagram story, she opened up about Blake catching an infection this past week. She said that he had to undergo surgery, and since they don't talk that often, "she's freaking out."

Blake Moynes' mother shares update about his health (Image via Instagram/@emilymoynes)

She wrote:

"Four days ago, he called me and said he had a really bad infection that had to be treated."

After recalling receiving a call from her son, the concerned mother added:

“I just got a call today — like I am starting to freak out — he just got out of surgery.”

She further stated that the ABC star needed to get surgery to treat the infection and asked the fans to pray for him.

The Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes works to spread awareness about environmental issues

The Bachelorette alum, who appeared in seasons 16 and 17, regularly takes to social media to talk about endangered species and other environmental issues.

On December 2, 2022, the reality star promoted a beach clean-up in collaboration with Nature Canada, which took place at Lakeview in Hamilton. He added on Instagram that the Nature Cop conference was taking place in Montreal, where world leaders come together to discuss nature protection while creating a plan to "halt and reverse nature loss by 2030."

Over the years, Blake has been an active participant in environmental issues and recently made his way to Africa to continue his work with endangered species. In his mother's story, Emily mentioned Moynes working with hippos and fighting poachers. She added that he’s really passionate about that stuff and loves what he does.

"He's in great spirits" Blake's mother provides another update (Image via Instagram/@emilymoynes)

Today, on January 31, 2022, she posted another story, sharing more updates about her son’s infection. In the story, she said that The Bachelorette alum is recovering well in a private hospital and is in great spirits.

She added that a full recovery is expected and that his initial itinerary called for him to return in March 2023, and knowing him, he will stick it out.

The The Bachelorette alum's mother further added:

"I was literally completely overwhelmed yesterday with the amount of love and support and prayers and encouragements."

Blake got engaged to Katie Thurston on the show

The reality star first appeared on the show during season 16 and made it to week 9. He then returned the following season, where he got engaged to Katie Thurston. The two were together until October 25, 2021, and then announced their breakup on social media. Before returning for season 17, he had slid into Katie’s DMs on Instagram.

During the season finale, he was seen being hesitant about picking out an engagement ring, but the two got engaged regardless and made an official appearance on the After the Final Rose segment as a couple.

During the special, Katie said,

"It’s probably the most romantic thing someone’s ever done."

During the special, she added that The Bachelorette alum was “exactly who” she was supposed to end up with.

